President Trump has delivered bigly on his promise to put an end to the Marxist-infested Federal agency that has been responsible for indoctrinating children as well as laundering monies stolen via “income” taxes; to wit:

Trump stated, "The Department of Education's useful functions such as grants for children with disabilities and special needs will be preserved in full. They will be transferred to different agencies."

Trump added a critically important detail about States' rights, which further reinforces his overarching agenda of stripping power from an illegitimate Federal government, "We're going to be returning education very simply back to the states where it belongs. This is a very popular thing to do but more importantly it's a common sense thing to do and it's going to work."

Some horrifying statistics:

And the real reason behind fraudulent government agencies like the Department of Eduction:

The greater the brainwashing at the school level, the greater the odds for these kids to grow up compliant adult slaves beholden to a corrupt and democidal government hellbent on stealing away the fruits of their labors, and, ultimately, their very lives.

It is no wonder that the radical communist leftists comprising agencies like the Department of Education are always demanding ever higher budgets as in inverse function of the scholastic performance of their pupils; it is also no coincidence that Marx’s final plank of his Communist Manifesto was, “Free education for all children in government schools.”

Even at the state and county levels no one should be stolen from to pay for the “education” — more at brainwashing — of other people’s children, or for their clothing or food for that matter. And if you dare not pony up your property tax extortions, then armed will show show up at your property to extract you from “your” home; in other words, you do not own private property because kids need public schooling.

A truly warped system indeed made possible by misinformed adults that have been deliberately conditioned at the school level to mindlessly comply with their State supplied ignorance and servitude.

Which brings us to the most important agency that must be eradicated once and for all, which is the IRS. This thieving agency is directly and indirectly funding all of these other out of control agencies…

…and maybe, just maybe, Trump will now be setting his sights on the single most pernicious node of the entire Federal government:

At least today we can celebrate the dismantling of a truly evil agency that has been harming America’s children for far too long.

Do NOT comply.

