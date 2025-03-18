BREAKING: Trump Calls For Impeachment Of Radical Marxist Judge Blocking Dangerous Illegal Invader Deportations
US District Judge James Boasberg held a hearing on Monday after the Trump administration refused to turn around two planes in mid-flight loaded with Tren de Aragua gang members and other criminal illegal invaders. A third plane was alleged to have also been allowed to depart after Saturday’s deportation halt order.
Trump invoked the 1789 Alien Enemies Act to deport these illegal savages engaged in organized crime given that their presence is a direct threat to the nation, which is precisely why the senile puppet “Biden” allowed for this deliberate Cloward–Piven strategy to escalate as part of the NWO globopedo’s greater plan to destroy America from within.
Boasberg is a Barack Hussein Obama appointee, specifically chosen for his Marxist activist bent, and he is attempting to deliver on his appointment by subverting the Trump administration.
Some additional color on precisely how Boasberg is undermining the Constitution that he disingenuously swore an oath to uphold:
In other words, Boasberg has no legal right to demand classified DOJ information whatsoever. By doing so, Boasberg is actually breaking the law himself, which is not ironic given the nature of why radical judges like this have been installed all throughout America’s courts.
And this morning President Trump rightfully blasted Boasberg in a social media post, sending a stern warning to all activist judges:
Impeachment of activist judges is long overdue.
Lysander Spooner, in his 1850 Defence for Fugitive Slaves, took apart the notion that the Constitution means what the courts tell us it means, stating that a judicial opinion does not automatically make a law constitutional.
There is not a syllable in the constitution, that makes a decision of the judiciary – of its own force, and without regard to its correctness – binding upon any body, either upon the executive, or the people.
—Lysander Spooner
The Constitution remains the ultimate supreme authority, not a judge’s opinion, acts of Congress, the Supreme Court, nor even the President’s views.
Under this view of the subject, the act of Congress, for the removal of alien enemies, being conformable to the law of nations, is justified by the constitution…
—James Madison
The Constitutional issue here is that it is Congress that must invoke the Alien Enemies Act, and not the President; the same goes for the declaration of war.
While Trump is correct in calling out these kinds of activist judges, and he is correct in rounding up every single foreign invader that broke the law of the land by illegally entering the country, he has no authority to invoke the Alien Enemies Act without Congressional approval.
Thankfully, President Trump may still proceed with mass deportations and should do so as aggressively as possible, but he need not overstep his Constitutional powers in doing so.
Do NOT comply.
This judge boasberg has quite a history too. he was the judge on the FISA court that granted Comey his ability to spy on Trump. he was the judge that allowed the Jan 6 committee to use the Enron Law to prosecute everyone near or in the capital that day. he was the judge who gave Ray Epps a suspended sentence, he oversees Tanya Chutkans court, he oversaw Jack Smith, and his daughter works for some NGO 501c3 that gives criminal illegal alien gang members legal advice. Looking forward to his impeachment very soon.
"...he has no authority to invoke the Alien Enemies Act without Congressional approval." Apparently, that's not correct if an invasion has occurred. Grok: "The Alien Enemies Act (codified today under 50 U.S.C. §§ 21–24) does not require Congressional approval for the President to invoke it, but it does require a specific condition: a declared war by Congress or an actual invasion or predatory incursion by a foreign nation or government against the United States." I get that Grok gets a lot wrong, but Grok does go into a very detailed multi-paragraph discussion about this. The President declared an invasion has occurred in one of his very early EOs, and then, invoked the Aliens act specifically, as we all know, a few days ago.