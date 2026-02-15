As mentioned in yesterday’s article…

…in order to put a swift end to the entire democidal vaccine scam the zero liability protections must be ended once and for all, and Rand Paul looks to be introducing a bill to do just that; to wit:

Bill S.3853 would collapse the vaccine cartel’s 40-year reign of penalty-free mass harm.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Senator Rand Paul has introduced S.3853, a federal bill that would amend the Public Health Service Act to end the long-standing liability protections for vaccine makers.

The bill was introduced on February 11, 2026, and referred to the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee.

At the time of writing, no bill text has yet been released, so the precise statutory changes remain unknown. However, based on the title and summary, the legislation appears aimed at dismantling the liability framework established under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which shields manufacturers from civil lawsuits and routes injury claims through the failed Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

Current evidence indicates that the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 likely sparked the autism epidemic. By granting legal immunity to vaccine makers, 3.2% of American children now have autism:

Bill S.3853 would collapse the vaccine cartel’s 40-year reign of penalty-free mass harm. If passed, this legislation would truly Make America Healthy Again.

And it is not just autism, but a whole slew of lifelong chronic ailments that have been plaguing children and adults alike ever since this murderous and fraudulent National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act was enacted.

All of these vaccines are depopulation injections by varying degrees, and they must all be pulled from the marketplace once and for all.

Do NOT comply.

