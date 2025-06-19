As this Substack has been reporting on the latest unfortunate developments in the Middle East…

…with Trump’s initial recent Iran deal seemingly a premeditated head fake to buy Israel time for their sneak attack, and yet he is now walking back his rhetoric for a possible upcoming peace deal; to wit:

BREAKING: Whether or not America joins Israel’s attack against Iran, or resumes negotiations, is a decision that has just been KICKED INTO THE LONG GRASS, as @realDonaldTrump announces he will decide in… two weeks time! Netanyahu is in trouble. Israel cannot maintain air defence shields & continue deflecting Iranian missiles for 2 weeks. He asked for, and expected, American help immediately. He didn’t get it. This confirms our analysis below that Trump prefers peace with Iran, and diverges in nuanced ways from Netanyahu’s total war plans. Receipts provided via our latest Radical Dispatch below. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt quoting Trump: “Based on the fact that there is a substantial chance of negotiations that may or may not take place with Iran in the near future, I will make my decision, whether or not to go, within the next two weeks.” Source

Trump’s détente with Iran would be extremely welcome, with both Iranian and Israeli lives being saved if he can somehow ‘art of the deal’ this longstanding manufactured Grand Chessboard Middle Eastern strife.

And we know that Trump knows full well the true history of this region, and the recent mixed messaging and coverups and disinformation campaigns; for example:

And Trump is most certainly aware of the true nature of the relationship between America and Israel…

And Trump certainly knows the modern nation of Israel origin story since it’s founding in 1948:

The governments of both Israel and Iran are criminally corrupt, with their respective citizenries being used as pawns and cannon-fodder, resulting in surreal wartime scenes:

Which is precisely why all of the AIPAC warmongering assets must be immediately sent to the front lines while there’s still significant danger over there:

Let us hope against hope that Trump, who ran on a platform of no new wars and as a peace president…

…finds a way to negotiate a lasting ceasefire before the entire region, and, possibly, the planet, is reduced to a nuclear wasteland.

Two weeks is like an eternity in this type of war, and more than enough time to put an end to the senseless violence.

