This substack has covered Professor Bhakdi on numerous occasions. The man is a bonafide hero in the Medical Freedom Movement.

Dr. Bhakdi says the German government is persecuting him with totally false charges of antisemitism, but he is really being punished for speaking out against the CV19 vax. Early on he told people not to get the CV19 injections. If convicted, Dr. Bhakdi says he faces 5 years in prison. His trial is in 2023.

Today, we have some exceptionally good news indeed:

“Free speech absolutist” Fraudster Elon Musk does not allow Tweets to embed in Susbatck, so please click the image to watch.

From last year’s Substack article we knew that Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi was always at the forefront of exposing all things DEATHVAX™ :

As bad as all this was, the very same thing is being done in the case of Covid vaccine deaths—very few complete autopsies have been done to understand why these people died, that is, until recently. Two highly qualified researchers, Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi a microbiologist and highly qualified expert in infectious disease and Dr. Arne Burkhardt, a pathologist who is a widely published authority having been a professor of pathology at several prestigious institutions, recently performed autopsies on 15 people having died after vaccination. What they found explains why so many are dying and experiencing organ damage and deadly blood clots.[5]

And now the German courts had no choice but to clear Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi of the bogus “crime” of “incitement of the people.”

We must now actively go after the criminals and their partners-in-crime the UN, CFR, WEF, WHO, CIA, FBI, DoD, various Rockefeller, Soros and Gates “nonprofits,” et al.

They want you dead, genetically modified, sick, fearful, and/or incarcerated on bullshit charges.

Do NOT comply

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