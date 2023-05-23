2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
May 23, 2023

YES!! There are still a few just judges left, it appears! I want to thank all of my readers for making the #IStandWithSucharit campaign go viral after I launched it five days ago. We have made our voices heard!!

• “Profiles in Courage: Prof. Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi” (https://margaretannaalice.substack.com/p/profiles-in-courage-prof-dr-sucharit)

Reply
Share
3 replies
Annette's avatar
Annette
May 23, 2023

Thank you SO very much for putting this out. I was so worried!! I cannot say hallelujah enough!

Reply
Share
63 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture