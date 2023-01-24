Truth Justice ™@SpartaJustice
BREAKING NEWS: U.S. District Attorney's and U.S. Sheriffs working together to criminally charge Anthony Fauci, Ralph Baric, Peter Daszak and many others for racketeering, collusion in creating the Wuhan virus and premeditated murder of thousands by Remdesivir and Covid Vaccines.
8:07 PM · Jan 23, 2023
4.57K Reposts · 9.7K Likes
As much as I'd love this to happen, I really can't. The corruption runs too deep. Complete system change is required for any kind of justice - that means entire governmental systems, judicial systems and law enforcement.
Anyone who lost a loved one, or who was sent home without treatment after getting a COVID-19 infection will become incensed to learn that the usage of ivermectin was deliberately suppressed by the Federal bureaucracies, despite being very effective. Various people will point fingers to avoid getting in trouble and more and more the truth will come out. This needs to be done for the justice of it.