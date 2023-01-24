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Joel Smalley's avatar
Joel Smalley
Jan 24, 2023

As much as I'd love this to happen, I really can't. The corruption runs too deep. Complete system change is required for any kind of justice - that means entire governmental systems, judicial systems and law enforcement.

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Laurence Behney, M.D.'s avatar
Laurence Behney, M.D.
Jan 24, 2023

Anyone who lost a loved one, or who was sent home without treatment after getting a COVID-19 infection will become incensed to learn that the usage of ivermectin was deliberately suppressed by the Federal bureaucracies, despite being very effective. Various people will point fingers to avoid getting in trouble and more and more the truth will come out. This needs to be done for the justice of it.

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