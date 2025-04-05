As if being permanently genetically modified with the highly carcinogenic SV40 promotor sequences contained in the C19 slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” was not bad enough…

…or being transformed into cytotoxic walking spike protein factories was also not bad enough, we now have even more irrefutable proof that the entire Modified mRNA platform, which never passed a single animal trial given how deadly the technology really is…

…is nothing more than a global eugenics depopulation program.

And now we have even more horrific research proving just how devastating the broad range of biological payloads contained in the “vaccines” really are.

by Dr. William Makis MD

BREAKING NEWS: Japanese researchers discover COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine spike protein damages blood vessels for up to 17 months!

I have repeatedly written articles about Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines damaging blood vessels and causing aneurysms, brain bleeds and strokes.

I reported over 7000 "died suddenly" cases in 2023-2024 on my social media (Twitter, Substack, Instagram), including young people with ruptured aneurysms, brain bleeds, strokes, etc. It took science 2 years to catch up with my posts!!

I have to credit Dr.Sucharit Bhakdi for raising those alarms back in early 2021. He was 100% correct! Dr.Bhakdi made many videos warning everyone about this but was viciously attacked for trying to help others understand the dangers of these toxic mRNA products.

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines must be taken off the market NOW. Every day they stay available, there is criminal liability to everyone involved with these products.

ARTICLE:

This is devastating, and while the study references a 17 month period, we know that spike protein (SP2) production in the “vaccinated” may be an indefinite process such that blood vessels may be continuously damaged over the course of the entire (prematurely shortened) lifespan.

The best way to attenuate this spike protein damage may be to use the following treatment approach, which greatly limits the devastating “vaccine” damage mechanisms:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

All vaccines must be avoided forever.

Do NOT comply.

