Not that any additional proof is required as to the deadly and deliberately democidal nature of the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines…”

…and yet additional horrifying proof unrelentingly keeps pouring in…

Two landmark studies map the "Cascade of Harm"—from transcriptomic chaos to proteomic errors, systemic stress, and catastrophic clinical outcomes.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Two landmark studies now converge to expose the Cascade of Harm unleashed by COVID-19 mRNA injections—a stepwise progression from molecular chaos to clinical catastrophe:

Together, they reveal the full biological Cascade of Harm—unfolding from molecular instability, through systemic damage, to catastrophic clinical consequences:

Tier 1 — Transcriptomic Dysregulation

The foundation of the cascade lies in gene expression chaos:

Thousands of genes dysregulated following mRNA injection.

Disruption of ribosomal function , triggering nonsense-mediated decay.

Evidence of mitochondrial collapse — threatening cellular energy production.

This molecular storm destabilizes the body at its most fundamental level.

Tier 2 — Proteomic Abnormalities

The transcriptomic dysregulation translates directly into protein-level pathology:

Aberrant protein folding and production .

Distinct changes in fibrinogen, actin, and amyloid proteins detected.

These abnormal proteins serve as seeds for clotting, misfolded aggregates, and chronic tissue stress.

Tier 3 — Biochemical Systemic Stress

The proteomic disruptions manifest in blood as measurable biochemical distress signals:

↑ proBNP → cardiac strain and risk of heart failure.

↑ carbamide → renal dysfunction.

↑ CRP and ferritin → markers of systemic inflammation and immune overactivation.

These markers represent the body’s SOS signals — clear warnings of organ-level damage.

Tier 4 — Clinical Outcomes

The final stage is where patients suffer the consequences:

Myocarditis and pericarditis

Hypercoagulability and clotting disorders

Profound fatigue and immune dysregulation

Turbo cancers

Death

Much more

The cascade, beginning with hidden molecular chaos, ends in visible disease and loss of life.

These two new studies do more than highlight isolated harms—they connect the dots, mapping the full stepwise progression of damage unleashed by mRNA technology: from transcriptomic dysregulation, to proteomic corruption, to biochemical distress, and finally to devastating clinical outcomes.

This is a coherent, mechanistic picture of harm that can no longer be dismissed. The biological evidence has crystallized into an undeniable reality—one that demands urgent recognition, immediate action, and true accountability.

In other words, what we are witnessing is a genetically modifying “vaccine” that induces VAIDS, or gmVAIDS, or simply GMV.

And they always knew this would be the outcome for their Great Depopulation.

Thankfully, these GMV clinical outcomes may be treated, and, in certain instances, prevented by administering the following repurposed compound approach:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) greatly increases the bioavailability of Fenbendazole, and itself has powerful anti-cancer properties, among many other immune benefits, not limited to spike protein attenuation

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

Do NOT comply.

The VIR-X 25% OFF FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, so please stock up on this incredible product by using code V25 for 25% off on this powerful nutraceutical and spike support formula that just by itself attenuates and reverses some of this cascading GMV biological damage.

The VIR-X 25% OFF FLASH SALE ends TONIGHT, August 24th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code V25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X