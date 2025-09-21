IF President Trump allows RFK Jr. and his MAHA team to disclose the real cause of autism, then the entire Medical-Industrial Complex and their BigPharma assets will quite literally implode tomorrow.

Trump said the following earlier today at the Charlie Kirk memorial service:

We're going to have an announcement on autism on Monday … I think it's going to be one of the most important things that we will do … I think we have the answer.

IF the actual TRUTH is disclosed tomorrow, then the stocks of Pfizer, Moderna and the likes will rapidly head toward zero even faster; to wit:

Does anyone really believe that the 70+ childhood vaccine depopulation injections aren’t the main driver of a surging autism epidemic?

And then there’s the depraved HepB poison injection:

And so on and so forth.

Also, the most preeminent autism-vaccine “debunker” happens to be a bonafide criminal on the run:

You just can’t make this insanity up: Truth really is stranger than fiction, especially when it comes to all things “Trust the $cience,” and “$afe and Effective.”

Tomorrow is an incredibly important day when we get to finally confirm if MAHA is legitimately for real, and if President Trump is actually dead serious about taking out his Operation Warp Speed criminal backers once and for all.

Do NOT comply.

Stay away from any and all vaccines, protect your children from these depopulation injections, eat as healthy as possible, and stock up on lifesaving health products.

