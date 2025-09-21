2nd Smartest Guy in the World

37
37
24m

Sounds great, except that they're using the Charlie Kirk event to usher in Technocracy and technocratic rule, with so-called "conservatives" being the driving force behind the suppression of the 1st Amendment, censorship, and laws to follow. Trump has stated that he's working with his good buddies Larry Fink (BlackRock) and Alex Karp (Palantir) to introduce censorship (aka anti-1st-Amendment) laws.

Remember, Trump said "vote for me, you'll never have to vote again." I mean if that doesn't horrify people ...

They're giving up these issues for now, but much like the Patriot Act, once whatever legislations that they pass become hard and fast, next time around anyone complaining or speaking out against ANY of these Injections(TM) will be considered a domestic terrorist.

Seems as if we learned absolutely nothing from the fallout of 9-11. Yeah, we were "going to get those muslims," and the only ones we got turned out to be entirely innocent ones in Iraq as we unleashed hell upon that country that did nothing to us. Ironically, the ONLY ONES that we "got" were ourselves. Going through airports nowadays and since then has been a real fun experience, hasn't it.

Further irony is that the same people that supported the Patriot Act are the ones that have bitched about it the most. What's forthcoming from this is going to make that look like a fun Sunday afternoon social.

SMFH

David Dresden
David Dresden
21m

I am skeptical that we will hear the truth. Waiting to see and hear with my own eyes and ears. Until then I am curbing my enthusiasm.

