The wholly captured, blackmailed and bribed House passed a collection of unconstitutional bills yesterday giving away $95 billion in money stolen via taxes to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The majority of “public servants” operating in the foreign nation of Washington, D.C. are owned by the Intelligence Industrial Complex and their globalist partners-in-crime the UN, WEF, WHO, CFR, et al. When most of these venal insiders are not insider trading and getting massive under-the-table kickbacks, they are engaged in degenerate pastimes that make them all especially vulnerable to control by the likes of the CIA.

Speaking of the CIA, profoundly compromised RINO Speaker Mike Johnson played his part perfectly; to wit:

It is not just merely blackmail…

…because by now no one should have any doubts whatsoever that Johnson and his treasonous coconspirators on both sides of the proverbial aisle are all owned and paid for:

And that other CIA asset, more at Z-movie-grade thespian puppet, is facilitating mass depopulation of young Ukrainian men by forcefully sending them into the war meat grinder while allowing the CIA to continue laundering black ops monies as stolen from American tax slaves in order to pave the way for dystopian digital gulag 15 Minute Cities all across Eastern Europe:

With the deranged and psychotic puppet master warmonger that ran the 2014 Ukraine coup continuing to pull the strings:

Because PSYOP-UKRAINE-WAR is the pivot off the PSYOP-19 “pandemic,” and ultimately consolidates straight into PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE.

But we digress…in case anyone has so much as a scintilla of doubt remaining that the entire Federal government is waging a full spectrum soft war against We the People, here is an especially astute encapsulation of how they truly want us all dead, but not before extracting the maximum plasma from us via taxes:

What comes after Banana Republic?

A bit more context:

The scam that is Federal “income” taxation funding death and destruction, and the tax slaves desperately inventing their minuscule rounding error loopholes and deductions to that which should never be paid:

The ceaseless bald-faced lies are as obscene as they are transparently absurd:

This is the takedown of America from within.

This is Cloward-Piven on steroids, methamphetamines and crack-cocaine.

Do not think that you owe a red cent to the Federal government in those very same “income” taxes that are directly and indirectly being used to slow kill you:

Because said Federal “income” taxes are nothing more than an especially pernicious form of social engineering:

And these stolen tax monies do not just fund slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” or scams like “climate change,” or the various extra-constitutional criminal agencies like the CIA, FBI, ATF, FDA, et al. or the myriad regulations and “laws” that subvert natural law, Constitutional law, and Freedom…

…they fund illegal wars that Congress knows full well they can’t vote on.

Because the hundreds of compromised members of CONgress waived the flag of a foreign nation yesterday as they voted to redistribute billions of dollars stolen from Americans via taxes to fund a foreign war, maintain completely open borders, illegally spy on We the People…

…further proves that this illegitimate “government” is nothing more than a gang of treasonous Marxist mobster losers that have sold out their constituents and country alike; these myopic politrix are actively working on behalf of their handlers. bank accounts, and insider traded stock portfolios, which means that they are all actively working against We the People.

And as an added reminder, they always knew that the Modified mRNA poisons were a depopulation “vaccine” because they were always in on it:

The stigma of dying as a genetically modified tax slave as the world goes up in flames.

There are no coincidences here.

They are the enemy.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

