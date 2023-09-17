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Lioness of Judah Ministry
Sep 17, 2023

In fact there is nothing "Breaking" about the next plandemic. The operations was planned MANY YEARS in advance and now they are just playing out the Script. They are not hiding it and have been OPENLY telling us about their planes via predictive programming, public statements and in their own publicly available documents. The name of the next fake virus is irrelevant. All they need to do is announce it..

Get Ready For The Next One

The Next Plandemic: Smallpox, Marburg, or both?

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/get-ready-for-the-next-one

The Plan of the WHO Revealed by the Insider: 10 Years of Pandemics, From 2020 to 2030

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-plan-of-the-who-revealed-by-the

The Olympic Rituals of 1992/2012 "Predicted" The Corona Operation

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/the-corona-end-game-addendum

Satanic Pfizer: The Occult Symbolism Found On The Pfizer Mural. They Are Mocking Us

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/satanic-pfizer-the-occult-symbolism

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Ian's avatar
Ian
Sep 17, 2023

Is there pet Doxycycline? 😂

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