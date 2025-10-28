As if anyone in possession of basic knowledge needed an iota of additional proof that vaccines are the main autism epidemic driver…

…we now have yet more irrefutable proof that autism is caused primarily by the unsafe, ineffective and unnecessary depopulation injections.

But first, a reminder of exactly when this scourge started:

And now for the latest evidence:

🚨 BREAKING — The Most Comprehensive Analysis Ever Conducted on the Causes of Autism Finds Vaccination Is the DOMINANT Risk Factor After decades of censorship and denial, the McCullough Foundation’s Landmark Report of over 300 studies finally delivers the verdict: Autism’s rise is multifactorial—but vaccination is the MOST significant, preventable driver. We found potential determinants of new-onset autism before age 9 to include: 🧑‍🦳 Older parents (>35 years mother, >40 years father) 👶 Premature delivery (<37 weeks) 🧬 Common genetic variants 🧩 Siblings with autism 🔥 Maternal immune activation 💊 In utero drug exposure ☢️ Environmental toxicants 🦠 Gut–brain axis alterations 💉 And combination routine childhood vaccination Of 136 studies evaluating vaccines or their components: ➡️ 107 (79%) found evidence consistent with a vaccine–autism link ➡️ 29 claimed “no association,” yet lacked truly unvaccinated controls ➡️ 12 studies comparing fully vaccinated vs. unvaccinated children found every time that the unvaccinated had far better overall health and dramatically lower autism risk. Biologic mechanisms converged on shared pathways—immune dysregulation, mitochondrial dysfunction, and neuroinflammation—triggered by clustered and early-timed vaccination during critical windows of brain development. By evaluating all known risk factors side by side, this analysis uniquely clarifies the relative contribution of vaccination compared to genetic and environmental domains. No prior review has attempted this integrative scope without excluding positive vaccine-association studies or unvaccinated controls—an essential step in determining whether vaccines truly play a role in autism risk, and if so, how significant that role is within the broader causal landscape. Our report represents a major breakthrough through the iron grip of censorship imposed by the Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex on the issue of vaccination and autism. It also marks Dr. Andrew Wakefield’s first major return to the scientific literature in years—after enduring years of irrational attacks from the vaccine cartel. Thanks to the tireless work of the McCullough Foundation team: Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, John S. Leake, MA, Simon Troupe, MPH, Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C, Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA, M. Nathaniel Mead, MSc, PhD, Bre Craven, PA-C, Mila Radetich, Andrew Wakefield, MBBS, and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH — and support from the Bia-Echo Foundation — this historic effort was made possible. CONCLUSION ⬇️ The totality of evidence supports a multifactorial model of ASD in which genetic predisposition, neuroimmune biology, environmental toxicants, perinatal stressors, and iatrogenic exposures converge to produce the phenotype of a post-encephalitic state. Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings, and characterized by intensified use, the clustering of multiple doses during critical neurodevelopmental windows, and the lack of research on the cumulative safety of the full pediatric schedule. Source

And to yet again confirm that PSYOP-MUSK’s social media platform X is still being run by the usual globalist operators…

Thankfully, X folded in less than a day only to reinstate the account:

You may download and read the study in its entirety:

Mccullough Foundation Report Determinants Of Autism Spectrum Disorder 5.68MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X