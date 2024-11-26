The illegitimate Federal government’s bioterror and health disinformation agency known as the NIH has now been caught yet again as one of the main perpetrators of the PSYOP-19 scamdemic.

In another brutal undercover video exposé, James O’Keefe gets the chief of Health Data Standards U.S. National Library of Medicine, NIH to admit the following damning truth:

In the video Raja Cholan, who essentially terminated his government career forever, admitted the following:

the slow kill bioweapon Modified mRNA “vaccines” are not just a money grab by BigPharma, but are deadly EUA interventions foisted upon the world through fraudulent mandates (that the NIH was in no small part responsible for)

the 6’ foot social distancing rule was arbitrary junk science that was “completely made up”

the NIH is a highly politicized agency that does better when the radical Marxist Democrats are in power

he refuses to subject himself to any additional C19 injections

he states that these C19 “vaccines” do not do anything (2SG: more at they are exceptionally effective at being incredibly unsafe), then goes on to explicitly state that they do not prevent COVID-19 transmission

he admits the data shows that people under 30 are at risk for heart damage from the C19 injections

he threw Dr. Fauci under the bus, saying that when he was director of The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) he (2SG: along with his Intelligence Industrial Complex partners-in-crime) illegally funded gain of function at the Wuhan Institute of Virology

EUA was a scam that rushed these Modified mRNA “vaccines” to market

NIH is intentionally subverting the FOIA request process using purposely misspelled terms and keywords, thus withholding the truth from journalists and the public that they pretend to serve

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Most, if not all, of the Federal government’s unconstitutional agencies must be audited, closed down immediately thereafter, with all of the criminals that ran them rounded up and prosecuted to the full extent of the law; except that what we now have in America is color of law, and that based on Trump’s recent “health” appointments…

…no one should have any expectations whatsoever that justice will ever be served.

In the meantime, useful idiot bureaucrats like Raja Cholan represent the true nature of the banality of evil, mindlessly going along with the democidal agendas with a shrug and a smile while collecting hefty paychecks from monies stolen via “income” taxes designed as a kind of ultra-pernicious social engineering that pays for We the People’s own demise with things like “free” COVID-19 “vaccines” that were anything but free.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

