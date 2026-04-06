It turns out that the aluminum adjuvants first added to pediatric vaccines in 1932 were the direct cause of what was until then quite literally a completely nonexistent condition; to wit:

Fast forward to today, when the Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is aggressively pushing dozens of deadly pediatric injections full of various toxins like aluminum, and it is of no surprise that we are in the midst of a horrifying autism epidemic afflicting 1 in 31 children, with a 300% rise in diagnoses in just the past two decades, and this trend shows unrelenting increases every few years perfectly coinciding with increases in vaccine recommendations.

Since the very beginning the discipline of vaccinology was predicated on total scientific fraud, with not a single vaccine in history ever being shown to be safe, effective or in any way necessary in the prevention of any diseases, and yet since inception there were incredible dangers associated with questionable and patently caustic ingredients being foolishly injected into adults, babies and pets alike…

…and now we have incredibly important research that further proves that vaccines have always been the true cause of autism:

1) One of the most jaw-dropping discoveries I made while researching “The Autism Vaccine” took place in Austria. I was initially intrigued by the autism story when I realized that the first time aluminum had been used in a U.S. pediatric vaccine was 1932. 2) This was less than a year before Donald Triplett—the first child ever diagnosed with autism—was born. Knowing scientific studies have pointed towards elevated levels of aluminum in children with autism, I began to research when this new ingredient was first added. 3) The story of WHY it was added is fascinating, but WHEN it was added—1932—is important. Before that year, you will only find a rare mention of a few kids here & there resembling the modern diagnosis of autism. 4) It was extremely rare before 1932—so rare that even the most prominent child psychiatrist in the country had never seen any children with it. In 1932, the decision was made to add aluminum to a vaccine because it seemed to make it work better. 5) Within a year or two, accounts of parents noticing aloneness in their children or obsession with repetitive patterns & behaviors began to appear. 6) In Baltimore, a famous child psychiatrist named Leo Kanner began to see children—mostly boys—show up in his Baltimore clinic with a strange set of behaviors he had never even heard of before. 7) In 1935, Kanner published a 500-page book on childhood psychiatry—the largest such book in the world. He mentioned nothing resembling autism. It’s clear he’d never seen or heard of anything like the children who were now being brought to his clinic.

https://archive.org/details/childpsychiatrye3kann/page/n7 8) This coincidence in time was enough to make me want to understand if there was a possible relationship between the addition of aluminum in 1932 & the sudden appearance of children with autism. 9) I explored this lead for quite a while & became convinced they were related. It seemed unlikely that the one country in the world that made this change would begin to see autism within a year after having done so. 10) I realized later the U.S wasn’t the only country to make this change. There was another, & in fact, like the United States, they were struggling with a massive outbreak of diphtheria. 11) This other country had begun to launch nationwide campaigns to have every child immunized—with the new aluminum-containing vaccine. 12) The US was using a very nasty type of aluminum called potassium aluminum sulfate, sometimes called potash. Scientists in Denmark had experimented with something different—aluminum hydroxide & noticed that this type of aluminum caused fewer granulomas, or nodules than potash. 13) In Austria, they noticed that aluminum hydroxide seemed to cause fewer problems so in their national campaign to immunize their children against diphtheria, they added aluminum hydroxide to their vaccines. 14) This would be the first time thousands of children would be injected with a metallic compound in recorded history. A few may have received mercury injections during experiments for congenital syphilis, but this was a nationwide campaign. 15) If you don’t know the story, there was another child psychiatrist in Austria who began to see young patients show up at his clinic—their parents confused as to what had happened to their previously healthy children. 16) Hans Asperger was at a loss to explain what was causing these children to experience strange neurological symptoms. He saw over 200 children—every one of them boys, & they closely resembled the children Leo Kanner had seen in Baltimore. 17) It should strike anyone as remarkable that the two countries which launched nationwide diphtheria immunization campaigns in the 1930s using a new aluminum-containing shot were the very two countries where autism was first noticed & documented. 18) Two countries began running nationwide immunization campaigns for their children, with a new vaccine that contained aluminum, & within a year or so, those same two countries began to see the appearance of a new neurological disorder that would later be called autism. 19) The United States & Austria—the two countries that used this new aluminum-containing vaccine in the 1930s, and the two countries where the case reports first describing autism appeared. Coincidence? You decide. 20) I tell the incredible story about the actual origins of autism—something I’ve never heard anyone else talk about—in a new book called “The Autism Vaccine.” It may be on Amazon by the time you read this, but it's now available at: https://www.amazon.com/Autism-Vaccine-Medicines-Greatest-Tragedy/dp/1090448201/ Source

Removing aluminum from pediatric vaccines would surely reduce the incidents of autism, but in 2026 there are many other poisons that are deliberately added to these depopulation injections that may also be driving this debilitating lifelong condition.

RFK Jr. should not just ban aluminum from all vaccines at once, but he should ban vaccines altogether forever, until, of course, a single manufacturer can demonstrate with an RCT and placebo-control an iota of safety and efficacy, which is impossible to do, and that is why BigPharma refuses to this very day.

A true MAHA movement would involve rounding up BigPharma execs, scientists, various “experts,” eugenicists like Bill Gates, and higher ranking “health” agency apparatchiks that have been pushing these deadly vaccines all of these years while pretending to be perplexed by skyrocketing autism rates, SIDS, chronic diseases, and the superfluity of all of the other adverse events.

Do NOT comply.

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