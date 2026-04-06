2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
11h

Your link for "theautismvaccine" book does not seem to work.

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1 reply by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
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HatariMama
10h

Many thanks! Forrest Maready is wonderful and also heavily shadow banned so I hadn’t heard of his new book! Are you sure you’re not the first smartest man in the world? :)

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