2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Sep 9, 2023

Pfizer said in an earnings call that it hopes to grow its covid “franchise”. Darwin would be proud of those who keep getting boosters.

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Grace
Sep 9, 2023

This is extremely disturbing information, Smartest Guy. This information needs to be yelled from every rooftop. Thank you for your valiant work. Blessings.

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