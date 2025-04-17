Not only do the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” genetically modify the recipients into walking spike protein factories with suppressed p53 tumor antigen protein responsible for keeping cancers at bay, but these poisonous injections also induce IgG4-related disease, which results in systemic inflammation.

…a chronic inflammatory condition characterized by tissue infiltration with lymphocytes and IgG4-secreting plasma cells, various degrees of fibrosis (scarring)… It is a relapsing-remitting disease associated with a tendency to mass forming, tissue-destructive lesions in multiple sites, with a characteristic histopathological appearance in whichever site is involved. Inflammation and the deposition of connective tissue in affected anatomical sites can lead to organ dysfunction, organ failure, or even death if not treated. Source

This IgG4 disease is the foundational component of VAIDS, and lays the groundwork for weakening the immune system such that it cannot combat the broad range of other “vaccine” induced symptoms like (SV40-promotor-sequence-induced) turbo cancers, prion-based diseases, and so on and so forth.

And now we have more irrefutable evidence that this IgG4 condition is all too real in the “vaccinated;” to wit:

URGENT! New Preprint just published, 15 Apr 2025, Japanese Scientists find repeated vaccination with mRNA COV-19 Vaccines induce high IgG4 levels, promoting cancer growth by suppressing cancer immunity and is associated with poor prognosis in Pancreatic Cancer Survival: "Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination as a Poor Prognostic Factor in Pancreatic Cancer: A Retrospective, Single-Center Cohort Study" "We retrospectively examined the effect of vaccination on survival in 272 PC patients diagnosed at our hospital from Jan 2018 to Nov 2023 and analyzed prognostic factors, including IgG4 levels in 96 PC patients" "Patient outcomes had improved each year by 2020; however, it began to deteriorate in 2021 and outcomes in 2022-2023 were significantly worse than those in 2018-2021" "The overall survival (OS) of PC patients was shortened in those vaccinated three times or more, and the total serum IgG4 levels increased with the number of vaccinations." "Of note, OS was significantly shorter in the high IgG4 group, and Foxp3-positive cells in the tumor tissues were increased." "Repeated vaccinations increased spike-specific IgG4 levels, and a positive correlation was observed between spike-specific IgG4 and total IgG4." "These findings highlight repeated vaccination as a poor prognostic factor in PC patients and suggest that IgG4 is induced by repeated vaccination and may be associated with a poor prognosis in these patients." Preprints202504 3.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download Source

While this study focused specifically on pancreatic cancer survival, given the current exploding turbo cancer epidemic…

…it is painfully obvious that any and all cancers will be significantly harder to survive when patients are concurrently afflicted with this IgG4-related disease.

Thankfully, even turbo cancers can be put into remission using a synergistic repurposed drug approach; by not only causing mitochondrial translocation of p53, but also inhibiting glucose uptake, or starving the cancer cells of their “food” (healthy cells use oxygen for energy, while cancer cells use glucose), Fenbendazole effectively starves these malignant cells, thus stoping these lethal cells dead in their tracks, while studies show that Ivermectin inhibits glucose uptake by downregulating GLUT1 transporters and hexokinase II (HKII), key enzymes in the glycolytic cascade.

This starves cancer cells of their primary fuel, inducing energy stress and apoptosis. Additionally, Ivermectin disrupts microtubule dynamics halting mitotic spindle formation in rapidly dividing cells.

We also know that Ivermectin is a powerful anti-inflammatory, which is incredibly important given that IgG4-related disease in an extreme inflammatory condition.

Also, according to a research study entitled, Kinetics of circulating human IgG4 after diethylcarbamazine and ivermectin treatment of bancroftian filariasis, it appears that Ivermectin may directly impact IgG4 levels:

…shifts in IgG4 were associated with treatment response for all groups.

Adding a potent immune boosting nutraceutical into the mix also reduces inflammation, further attenuating the IgG4 destruction, as well as having anti-cancer and anti-spike protein properties.

The following may not just only be the ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plain sight, but, also, the IgG4 cure as well:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving. ( PLEASE CONTACT THE COMPANY DIRECTLY (info@virex.health) TO PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT )

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 2mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

