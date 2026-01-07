The MAHA movement is making good on many of their promises, and now they have taken aim at the USDA’s food pyramid.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins today released their revised food pyramid, marking the most significant reset of federal nutrition policy ever.

The new guidelines can be summed up as follows:

Until just now, the wholly corrupt and captured USDA was pushing a food pyramid that can only be described as a crime against health; to wit:

This original food pyramid was promoting all of the cheap high carb and high sugar GMO poisons at the expense of nutrient dense foods precisely because just like BigPharma owns the FDA, BigAgra used to own the the USDA.

Thanks to ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks, rampant glyphosate contamination and other pernicious dietary fare, the U.S. is currently in the midst of a national health emergency, with nearly 90% of health care spending going toward treating chronic disease, much of it linked to diet, lifestyle, Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and vaccines in general.

More than 70% of American adults are overweight or obese, and nearly 1 in 3 adolescents has prediabetes due to toxic diets that are inducing a chronic disease epidemic. It has gotten so dire that most young Americans are unable to qualify for military service, which is now for all intents and purposes a national emergency.

But if you go to the USDA’s swanky new site real food, you are treated to the following revised healthful approach:

Here is the breakdown:

The world is healing!

RFK Jr. added:

These Guidelines return us to the basics. American households must prioritize whole, nutrient-dense foods—protein, dairy, vegetables, fruits, healthy fats, and whole grains—and dramatically reduce highly processed foods. This is how we Make America Healthy Again.

This is such an important development, and now if only all of the vaccines were to be pulled from the marketplace forever, then MAHA will have truly transformed America’s health like no other movement ever has.

