Just like both the gene altering Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” and Remdisivir poison were foisted on the world through the FDA’s fraudulent “Emergency” Use Authorization (EUA), so too was the wholly ineffective and ultimately deadly PSYOP-19 drug Paxlovid only approved in order to fleece and sicken unsuspecting patients.

🚨🔥BOMBSHELL: The New England Journal of Medicine @NEJM just dropped a massive study on Paxlovid, and the results are ONCE AGAIN an absolute disaster for the Big Pharma narrative.



HINT: It was never about your health. It was ALWAYS about the transfer of wealth. 🧵👇 Despite the billions in taxpayer dollars and the $1,400 price tag per course, the study (published April 22, 2026) found that Paxlovid DID NOT reduce hospitalizations or deaths in vaccinated higher-risk outpatients. In the PANORAMIC trial, the hospitalization rate was practically identical to those who took nothing at all (0.8% vs 0.7%). Think about that: An "emergency" drug that costs a fortune performed no better than standard care for the vast majority of people.



But it gets worse. While the drug failed to save lives or keep people out of the hospital, 96.2% of participants taking Paxlovid reported adverse events, including the infamous "Paxlovid mouth" (dysgeusia) and nausea. We have to ask: Why was this expensive, ineffective drug pushed as the only option while safe, effective, and dirt-cheap treatments were systematically suppressed and censored?



For years, doctors and researchers pointing to the benefits of Vitamin D, HCQ + Zinc, and Ivermectin were silenced. Why? Because you can't patent a vitamin, and there’s no massive profit margin in generic, decades-old medicines that actually work. Big Pharma prioritized their bottom line over public health, forcing a high-cost, low-result chemical on the world while mocking the cheap alternatives that could have saved countless lives.



The “science” is finally catching up to the truth. It was never about your health. It was ALWAYS about the transfer of wealth.



Share this before the “fact-checkers” try to hide the NEJM’s own findings.



#Paxlovid #BigPharma #NEJM #MedicalIntegrity #HealthFreedom #Ivermectin #VitaminD LINK TO STUDY: Oral Nirmatrelvir–Ritonavir for Covid-19 in Higher-Risk Outpatients Source

And speaking of the utterly safe and lifesaving compound Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ):

🚨Very interesting indeed....



Evidence Paxlovid wasn’t reducing “hospitalization or death” buried for “Nearly two years”



Peer reviewed science showing hydroxychloroquine WAS working... buried for 800+ days.



Dr. Campbell and Professor Clancy recently revealed peer reviewed science buried for 800+ days that would have threatened the Pharmaceutical industries EUA status for their vaccine platform.... threatening billions of dollars in profits..



Prof. Clancy: “Delayed for over 800 days... 3 x years... isn’t that disgraceful..?”



Dr. John Campbell mentioned it appeared someone was “deliberately holding the process up” with @jeffreytucker hypothesising it was taken off line to “clear the path for the new tech shot” Source

And how could anyone forget one of the most prolific serial killers in world history and NWO globopedo bioterror puppet Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci letting the truth slip from his mouth just before he was ordered to ban all early treatment protocols that actually worked such as Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin; to wit:

There’s a lot of buzz on the internet about…hydroxychloroquine [a drug that] has been approved for decades, very cheap, used in malaria and certain autoimmune diseases. Anthony Fauci, NIAID Director

White House Covid Task Force

March 19, 2020

The Medical-Industrial Complex and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers (that happen to “coincidentally” own most of the COVID-19 “vaccine” patents) were busily persecuting all doctors prescribing Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin during the height of their plandemic, heroes like Dr. Zev Zelenko and Dr. Didier Raoult who were successfully treated thousands upon thousands of patients with Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin.

The sick and twisted irony here is that the United Nation’s eugenics “health” node the World Health Organization (WHO) have had both Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin on their list of essential meds, with no side effects or interactions with any other medications, but during their gain-of-function mass psychosis depopulation lockdown program both of these compounds were aggressively attacked, all while they pushed useless and deadly drugs like their DEATHVAX™, Remdisivir and Paxlovid.

All of the captured peer-reviewed scientific journals are now, after much of the damage has already been perpetrated, finally publishing the truth about their toxic “Trust the Science” nostrums that are anything but “Safe and Effective.”

What BigPharma, various “experts,” philanthroterrorists like Bill Gates, and their Mockingbird quislings always really meant by their social engineering slogans was “Trust the $cience” and “$afe and Effective.”

The truth is finally becoming impossible to suppress, with stratospherically profitable fake meds like Paxlovid finally being exposed for what they really are.

Do Not comply.

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