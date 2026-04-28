2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Trying hard's avatar
Trying hard
1h

The word for it is CRIMINALl. So many unnecessary tragic deaths. Luckily we quickly followed FLCCC , Del Bigtree, Highwire, and brave Dr Zelenko and even the Honduras Gov who offered these prophylactic meds- Hydroxychloroquine and Ivernectin and we ignored the demonic governments and lived our lives and helped otbers who were not brainwashed. To this day the majority still believe in " safe and effective". Unbelievable to me but true.. thank you fine gentlemen

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Charlotte's avatar
Charlotte
1h

Paxlovid interferes with so many medicines, it has to be be basically poison. AND it harms the kidneys, just like run death is near (remdesivir). My neighbor took it 4 times - each time she got covid.

https://www.paxlovidhcp.com/drug-interactions

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