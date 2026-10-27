2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Dave B.'s avatar
Dave B.
4d

Healthcare, another name for Depopulation Agenda......

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Wolf-Steppen's avatar
Wolf-Steppen
4d

And the arrests will probably never come; but, of course, I hope to God that I'm VERY wrong on that.

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