The entire “vaccine”program is a coordinated NWO globopedo depopulation operation that represents a series of some of the most egregious crimes against humanity, with various governmental agencies like the captured FDA and the murderous CDC facilitating this democide.

And now we have even more irrefutable evidence that the CDC knew that severe adverse events from the wholly ineffective PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” were an inevitably; to wit:

Aaron Siri uncovered a bombshell internal document proving the CDC knew exactly what injuries the Covid shots would cause all the way back in November 2020.



“Myocarditis.”



“Pericarditis.”



“Seizures.”



“Tinnitus.”



Bookmark this.



“All the things we ended up seeing were on that list.”



Then, they covered up those findings in their design documents for V-Safe, the safety survey that was sent to 10 million Covid shot recipients.



“They could have put things like myocarditis on it, or at least chest pain.”



“Did they do that?”



“No.”



“None of those conditions nor their symptoms ended up on that list.”



“When the CDC was publishing all their studies saying Covid-19 vaccines were safe, the first 40 studies… they didn’t publish beyond the first week of the seeking medical care data.”



“They only published the first week.”



But it’s “well-known” that many adverse events from vaccines occur “after the first week of getting the shot.”



“If you’re going to have a seizure from an MMR vaccine, it’s not going to happen in the first week.”



“Yet they only reported the first week of medical-seeking behavior.”



After “two lawsuits” and “almost two years,” Siri finally obtained “all of that check-the-box data.”



“7.7% reported seeking medical care.”



“On average, two to three times each.”



“Over 70% of them reported seeking urgent care.”



“Emergency room.”



“Hospitalization.”



@AaronSiriSG @jeffreytucker Source

Let us now follow the money laundering, because that is the other component of the CDC’s main objectives:

Aaron Siri just revealed the staggering numbers behind the CDC’s spending on vaccines.



CDC spends $6 billion a year on “buying, promoting, and other vaccine advocacy.”



Meanwhile, the “vaccine safety” office gets only $20 million.



But it’s not even spent on vaccine safety.



“They seek to affirm that the prior practices are safe.”



“It does those ridiculous vaccine safety data link studies… that don’t seek to actually look for safety issues.”



“The individual who ran that [office] for forever… Dr. DeStefano, did he ever have any email communications with me?”



“With ICAN?”



“With CHD?”



“With any of the groups around this country actually concerned about vaccine safety?”



“No.”



“Who did he communicate with regularly though?”



“Pharma.”



“When we sent the Freedom of Information Act request to the CDC for his communications with Pharma, you know what we got back?”



“We got back massive redactions under a category that you redact when the government is creating policy.”



“So we sued in federal court.”



“I said, okay, I want to make sure I understand this.”



“The head of the Immunization Safety Office is making policy with the pharma companies they’re supposed to be regulating?”



“They lifted the redactions.”



“It shows an incredible cozy relationship that he had with the pharma companies.”



@AaronSiriSG @jeffreytucker Source

Depopulation, money laundering, permanently sickening “vaccine” recipients to further increase profits, and ensure that clueless and/or sociopathic and/or venal doctors also perpetuate this mass democide for “income:”

🔥PEDIATRICIAN TELLS ALL: ‘70 to 80% of our practice income comes from vaccines.’



For some reason, many people can’t wrap their heads around the fact that pediatricians DO MAKE MONEY from vaccinating.



Here is yet ANOTHER report from a pediatric doctor that their offices CANNOT FUNCTION without vaccinating.



“If we stop vaccinating, we basically don’t have a practice anymore.”



“We have a strong financial incentive to believe what we’re told about the vaccine program being safe, effective, and necessary.”

@CHDTVLive Source

And all of these pediatricians know or should know that not a single vaccine has ever been found to be safe, effective or necessary, and that there is not a single vaccine with a quality randomized control trial (RCT) with placebo-control precisely because BigPharma and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers are in on it.

In other words:

But it far more nefarious, because the CDC, FDA, BigPharma and the intelligence agencies all knew exactly what they were doing since before Operation Warp Speed was announced:

What happens when you vaccinate 93% of a population and absolute deaths rise by 20%... and never go back down? Singapore is the mirror of what's happening in all hyper-COVID "vaccinated" nations.



The SingStat data doesn't lie. From 20,000 deaths in 2016, we moved to a brutal plateau of between 26,400 and 26,900 annual deaths from 2022 to 2025. This permanent elevation isn't a "temporary spike." It's the tragic new demographic normal. Why?



The three leading causes of death reveal the exact molecular signature of the mRNA/LNP platform and the persistence of the Spike protein. It's not a statistical coincidence; it's the collapse of the biological terrain: 🎗️ Cancer: 26.5% Pneumonia: 23% Cardiac Ischemia: 20%



Why does cancer lead with 26.5%? 🛑 Repeated inoculation alters immune surveillance. By forcing the body to produce IgG4-class antibodies, the immune system enters biological tolerance. Without NK cell and CD8+ T cell patrolling, latent tumors awaken unchecked.



Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) don't stay in the arm. Their "protein corona" carries them to highly vascularized organs. The result: chronic endotheliitis, capillary micro-thrombi, and a silent hypoxia that explains why 1 in every 5 deaths is from heart attack (20%).



The root of the problem was absolving major manufacturers of all civil and criminal liability. By eliminating legal consequences, did scientific damage control get interrupted and pharmacovigilance get dismantled?



Cellular hijacking by modified mRNA has created an insurmountable metabolic saturation for many. It's not an individual failure; it's a systemic collapse. Source

All the way back since the early 2000s scientists feared that the entire Modified mRNA platform could never prevent viral transmission, or attenuate any respiratory disease symptoms, but instead induced all kinds of severe adverse events:

There is no possible way that scientists at the FDA, CDC and BigPharma were not privy to these studies and information. No. Possible. Way.

And there is no possible way that scientists at the FDA, CDC and BigPharma have not known that there is no substance injected into the deltoid that could ever prevent or treat a respiratory disease. No. Possible. Way.

And there is no possible way that scientists at the FDA, CDC and BigPharma were not aware that these gene altering “vaccines” would not kick of a VAIDS epidemic the likes of which we are now witnesses. No. Possible. Way.

Mass arrests can’t come soon enough for the murderers working at the FDA, CDC and BigPharma. Except the chances for real justice are slim to none.

Do NOT comply.

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