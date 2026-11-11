Following a historic Democratic “sweep” of Congress, there is unremitting and irrefutable evidence being unearthed daily that the 2026 U.S. midterm elections were brazenly stolen in plain sight.

This is an important update to last week’s article…

…whereby there is now a wave of multifaceted fact patterns and statistical impossibilities that must be analyzed with rigorous honesty, with the ultimate result being the overturn of all midterm results, and the requisite do-over with only registered American citizens with valid identification, strictly voting with paper ballots.

Let us now review the latest proof of just how the communist party pulled off their egregious election heist starting with the algorithmic pattern that was deployed across all states:

THE 15% BAND



Look at this chart.

59 races. Senate and governor.

States ordered from reddest to bluest in 2024.



The solid lines are 2024.

The dashed lines are 2026.

The shaded bands are what moved.



One formula fits all of it:

Republican 2026 = 0.85 × Trump 2024

Democrat 2026 = Harris 2024 + 0.15 × Trump 2024



For every 1,000 Trump points, 850 stayed Republican. 150 landed on the Democratic side.



The numbers:

Senate: Republicans kept ~85% of Trump’s share

Governor: ~86%



Variation explained: 88%



What makes it strange:

It didn’t matter how red the state was. Wyoming, Ohio, Illinois, Massachusetts: same 15% (p = 0.69). The Democratic gain was sized by Trump’s vote, not Harris’s. The Harris part is zero.



The 0.85 beat both standard election-swing models in every set of races.

Drop any single state and the multiplier stays between 0.846 and 0.853.



Why seats flipped:

At 0.85, any state where Trump got under about 58.5% falls below 50%. Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina: all under that line. All flipped.



What this means:

Midterms are messy. This one isn’t. Two sets of races, different candidates, different campaigns, and the same 15% decrease almost everywhere.



A pattern this even demands answers at the ballot level: paper ballot hand counts, poll-book check-ins against votes counted, and voter files showing who actually turned out.



The numbers raise the question.

The ballots can answer it. Source

This algorithmic manipulation proves without a shadow of a doubt that these elections were stolen before a single vote was even cast.

This is 100% statistically impossible:

Every single state — with Maine being the exception only because the Marxists swapped out one commie Democrat for another such that the algorithms could not be tweaked, but that state was already a lock so ultimately moot — was stolen with the identical formula; for example:

This 15% Diversion formula is unquestionable, and there is no valid argument that can in any way disprove what was perpetrated against We the People and our Constitutional Republic; to wit:

Additional color:

When I first posted the 15% Band, I compared Republicans vs. Democrats, so it covered 30 Senate races.



Now that results are nearly final, I updated it to include every vote: Republicans, Democrats, independents, third parties, everyone, in all 35 Senate races. Then I ran a new regression analysis. Once again, the number came back .85.



34 of 35 Senate Republicans fell below President Trump's 2024 share. Red states and blue states lost the same proportion.



In some states the lost votes went to Democrats. In others, like Idaho, Nebraska and Montana, they went to independents. Different opponents, different places for the votes to go, and the Republican share still landed at about 85%.



This isn't just an average. An average can hide states scattered all over the place. A regression tests whether one rule fits every state.



Here, it does: Trump's 2024 share × .85 lands close to the Republican result state after state after state, and explains 87% of the differences between them (R² = .87).



Five nights ago, I was pretty sure. Tonight, I know.



This is real. It deserves an answer. Source

Texas is perhaps the most critical state that was stolen, and the one that not only best illustrates this 15% Diversion, but, also, exhibits voting impossibilities that can only be explained as outright election fraud:

More voters than citizens equals decertification, arrests and new elections to be held:

Absolutely beyond impossible:

The chances of the Lone Star state becoming a swing state overnight is around 0%:

Michigan is another critical state where a radical Islamocommunist CIA asset was installed as U.S. Senator-elect courtesy of more votes than registered voters:

And as a reminder of just how radical Abdul's coconspirators really are:

WOW 🚨 You literally can’t make this up. Abdul El-Sayed’s new Super PAC, the Habibi PAC is located in Downtown Los Angeles at a UPS Store



Get this. The Treasurer of Abdul’s Super PAC is Howie Stanger, who previously served as the Chief Operating Officer of The Sunrise Movement, which is a radical climate organization



“This is their website, and it says, ‘We are the climate revolution, and they want to use climate action as a form of reparations.’



And you may not remember this, but I do. In 2023, just a few years ago, Joe Biden announced by executive order that he was going to hire a new climate army. An army, he said. It's right here. 20,000 soldiers to be paid by the U.S. government to fight battles of global warming. He was going to hire young people who are activists and pay them with your tax money to go out and solve the climate crisis.”



“Like, I don't think we've ever seen a con man so big in the U.S. Senate, or Congress for that matter. The guy literally ran on getting money out of politics. 3 days later, he files Habibi PAC, his own PAC”



So Abdul is already setting up Super PAC, coming out as very openly Muslim extremist, associating with some of the big money climate grifters



It was all a scam



The UPS store isn’t the suspicious part, that’s done by these firms because they need a physical address. Some might say it’s weird because it’s in LA and he’s in Michigan but that’s not the suspicious part



The very suspicious part is who Abdul El-Sayed is working with and how he’s already abandoned everything he ran on



Sunrise Movement is known for very high profile disruptive climate protests including the 2018 Nancy Pelosi office sit-in with AOC and has faced criticism for increasingly radical tactics



They call for systemic overhaul, what they call “eco-socialism,” and more recently they’ve shifted toward anti-Trump and non-cooperation actions Source

Yes, Abdul is a Jihadist Manchurian Candidate very much like his predecessor Barack Hussein Obama, and he was created from the ground up by the CIA in order to complete the mission objective of destroying America from within:

Trojan horse incoming! 🐴 @AbdulElSayed caught in a video the public was never supposed to see—casually informing America that he hates a Michigan zip-code that is majority white and that Muslims hate Americans. Next stop: the tiny jihadist launches his Super PAC today for a future presidential run. @RobFinnertyUSA 🔥🎯 Source

Stolen elections have grave consequences.

Additional states showing similar organic election result impossibilities:

The communist stronghold of New York, which has been under the control of algorithmic voting scams for innumerable elections also showcases appalling levels of voter fraud:

The deranged NWO globopedo puppet also achieved the impossible:

Etc. & etc. & etc.

Every single state fits this pattern of more votes cast than registered voters, which is a crime perpetrated against the entirety of this Constitutional Republic.

And James O’Keefe yet again pulls off some devastating sleuthing, this time delivering the goods on vote buying:

🚨 BOOM! JAMES O’KEEFE JUST DROPPED A NUKE — WIDESPREAD VOTE BUYING RING EXPOSED NATIONWIDE AS DEMS (AND SECRET RINOS) PAY $5-$8 PER BALLOT TO RIG EVERY ELECTION!



Undercover footage catches these hired guns openly bragging: “I’m bringing in 3500 votes”… “He was paying me $5k a month, now it’s $8k!” Even judges and Texas Republicans caught secretly working for Democrats while funneling thousands of fake ballots!



This is the Deep State’s desperate election theft machine in action — our Republic is being sold out in broad daylight for chump change!



We NEED the SAVE AMERICA ACT PASSED IMMEDIATELY + MASS ARRESTS and PROSECUTIONS for these treasonous fraudsters before they steal 2026 too!



FOLLOW ME, THE NEXT DROP WILL BE SHOCKING Source

Even the Mockingbird MSM’s own CIA News Network (CNN) is admitting the impossibilities of this blue wave:

🚨BREAKING: CNN admits Democrats have LOST 2.1M registered voters while Republicans have GAINED 2.4M



CNN: "That's a deficit of 4,500,000 MILLION voters!" Source

Simply put: Not. Possible.

Dogs, democrats and illegals have much in common, except that K9’s should never be associated with these despicable lawbreakers:

THE ELECTION HAS BEEN HIJACKED AND THEY JUST GOT CAUGHT



RED-HANDED



Nick Shirley just dropped the MOTHERLODE of all voter fraud bombs and it's pure chaos:



108 PEOPLE registered to vote at ONE SINGLE HOUSE that barely even exists



A woman registered her TWO DOGS... Source

All of this is really old news, and yet the Democrats keep managing to pull off their cons:

Moving on to the Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces, who has all kinds of remedies for this Marxist takeover of America; his Truth Social responses certainly embody the basic truths:

President Trump reposted various proofs:

Claims abounding that DHS and DoJ are conducting various investigations:

Seizures of voting machines, or just more hopium:

President Trump making more promises:

🚨BOMBSHELL! 🇺🇸 TRUMP DECLARES WAR ON POLITICAL FRAUD:



"We intend to imprison any fraudster politician or public official involved in these sick plots to loot and pillage our country."



THE MAJORITY VOTED FOR THIS! 👏👀 Source

Empty threats?

Is Trump really attempting to placate his QAnon supporters now?

Are QTards still “trusting the plan?”

And yet, there are glimmers of hope scattered about here and there:

🔥 LET'S GO! The US Supreme Court just ruled the Trump admin CAN use Social Security records to verify citizenship for voters, 6-3



This is a HUGE loss for the left.



SCOTUS' ruling also allows Trump to create a database for states to use for the MIDTERMS to check their voters' citizenship.



3 liberal judges dissented, of course.



The left's continued fight against voter integrity initiatives is maddening. It's a massive coverup operation. They know illegals are voting, and those illegals are ONLY going to vote Democrat. Source

Perhaps the most encouraging comment, but, sadly, from an anonymous source:

In conclusion:

To date the single most accurate graphical representation:

If these stolen elections are not overturned, then America will continue its slide toward complete Banana Republic status.

And if there really will be no midterm election justice — do not hold your breath — then here is the last shred of hope we may have:

🚨 NOW: Incoming House Minority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R) just WENT OFF



"To our colleagues on the left, enjoy this honeymoon phase because come January 3, 2027, you will REGRET EVER putting your name on a ballot."



"House Republicans will put forth an agenda that speaks directly to the American people, policies that actually lower the price of goods, increase wages, create affordable housing, and give every American the opportunity to build their American dream." 🇺🇸



"This Republican leadership team will expose the Democrats' lies and show the American people their true colors as the radical communists that they are!"



"We will expose every empty promise that they made to voters. We will expose Democrats' economic agenda that will make housing, food, gas, and healthcare MORE expensive."



Good, because AMERICANS FIRST is the only way to win in 2 years from now! We have MANY seats to flip back



January 3 is when the new Congress is sworn in and Democrats take control of the House easily.



Republicans still hold the White House and President Trump's veto pen. Nothing gets past Trump's desk without him! Source

As the Uniparty Kabuki theater shit show keeps on keeping on…

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