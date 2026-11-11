2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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djean111's avatar
djean111
3h

Always remember that Democrats - and I was a Democrat right up until the Bernie BS opened my eyes, now I am neither Dem nor GOP - truly believe that nothing is too illegal or too immoral for them to do in order to win, in order to "achieve their goals". Nothing. Since I also believe that something sits above the government we know about, squatting there with no worries about the money-laundering election machines, I think the thirst to win is just for perceived power and for the increased opportunity for graft. A bigger place at the trough. Also good to remember that Dems will never fix a perfectly usable problem that makes a good campaign issue.

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Tirion's avatar
Tirion
1h

Isn't this just a re-run of 2020 and 2022, etc, etc, etc?

We all know by now that it's all fraud, fake, pretense and that nothing will be done about it because we live in "The Truman Show."

It's all theater, all the time :(

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