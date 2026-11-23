More data is continually pouring in irrefutably proving that the 2026 U.S midterm elections were blatantly stolen, and must not only not be certified, but all of the perpetrators from the grass roots level all the way up to the highest offices of the Intelligence-Industrial Complex must be prosecuted at once.

Of course, justice will never be served, but nonetheless the following is an important update to a series of articles published earlier in the month exposing this brazen election heist…

…with what may be considered bombshell evidence that the Mockingbird MSM is refusing to cover:

BREAKING: 43 STATES CAUGHT CHEATING IN THE BIGGEST ELECTION HEIST EVER — a mind-blowing 24.6 MILLION brand-new “voters” registered WITHOUT ID, and somehow the Democrats just POOFED 20 MILLION phantom ballots into existence overnight! You won’t believe the numbers... or WILL you?! 💥43 states cheated

💥Total new valid registrations without ID 24,662,998

💥 demonrats somehow materialized 20 million new voters🤨 Source

Texas had some of the worst fraud of all the states, and ever more evidence is being uncovered; to wit:

BREAKING: TEXAS PRIMARIES IN TOTAL COLLAPSE AS TENS OF THOUSANDS OF VOTER IDS MAGICALLY VANISH THEN REAPPEAR OUT OF THIN AIR WHILE BALLOTS ARE INJECTED LIKE CANDY!! Republicans hit with 87,336 phantom IDs popping in and out of existence—only 21,190 left with ballots—plus a mind-blowing 137,693 ballots added or deleted and 35,772 EXTRA ones forced in for people who ALREADY VOTED!! Democrats slammed with 37,039 disappearing IDs, 26,481 clinging to ballots, 36,169 late injections, and 80,903 wild swings!! The numbers are ON THE RECORD and Americans are LOSING IT—this is the smoking gun for a FULL FORENSIC AUDIT RIGHT NOW before certification locks in the chaos!! Texas MUST ACT or the vote is DEAD!! @TrumpNews Source

Complete and utter lawlessness and a perversion of all American values in plain sight in other states as well:

The FBI (and the CIA) are busy covering up this election fraud, which makes all of the recent cyber hacks that much more ironic:

Which brings us to President Trump who was initially busily posting on his Truth Social account about the stolen elections, only to pivot by extending all kinds of olive branches across the political aisle to quite literally start making deals with those very same radical communists that were installed to destroy America from within despite all of the undeniable evidence:

So, while there are ongoing briefings about the Marxist takeover of America via this latest sweeping election theft, President Trump is now somehow ready to allow illegals to remain, issue universal basic healthcare, and fully back other radical Democrat policies:

It is almost as if Trump is now partaking in the total destruction of whatever is left of MAGA and the Republican party. In some ways this is not as bad as it seems given that in America there is only one party and that is the Uniparty, with both sides hellbent on subverting the constitution and looting what is left of America’s resources.

And lest we forget about the radical anti-American Islamocommunist installed as governor in Michigan…

…is pushing the ObamaCare abomination even harder as health insurance for working Americans becomes completely unaffordable, and now Trump is happily reposting these offensive socialist schemes:

What is being guaranteed from cradle to grave here is that the productive tax slaves will be stolen from far worse over time to pay for this pernicious unconstitutional communism en route to the ultimate death of this Constitutional Republic.

At this stage it is nearly impossible to comprehend this infinite dimensional chess that Trump is playing all while not only not going after those lawbreakers that clearly stole the 2026 U.S midterm elections, but cutting various deals with them.

We have the evidence. There are briefings. The truth is staring everyone in the face.

Do NOT comply.

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