There were many bombshells being set off during yesterday’s Senator Ron Johnson's Senate Hearing…

…but perhaps the most devastating testimony came courtesy of Dr. Toby Rogers, PhD; to wit:

The State, however you define that, the military, the CDC, Tony Fauci, Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina, created a weaponized virus. Correct? Gain-of-function research. They contracted it out to China, and it caused a pandemic around the world once it was released. The government created a weaponized virus, that then got out and caused a global pandemic. When are we gonna have accountability for that? […] I’d like to have accountability for the ‘Covid Era’ and I’d like to have accountability for the fact that the CDC has known since 1999 that vaccines cause autism, and they’ve covered it up for 26 years…

Prior to that exchange, Dr. Rogers exposed the vaccine-autism axis:

A stunning testimony from political economist Dr. Toby Rogers, PhD, before the U.S. Senate. He dismantles the official narrative on the autism epidemic with data, evidence, and a powerful personal story. In 2015, his then-partner's son was diagnosed with autism. As a PhD student at the University of Sydney, he went to the CDC’s website to understand the causes. Trained to read primary sources, he found the CDC’s narrative did not add up. ➡️ Genetics? There’s no such thing as a genetic epidemic. ➡️ Valproic acid & thalidomide? Largely irrelevant to the U.S. population. ➡️ Older parents? The math doesn’t come close to explaining a 32,158% increase since 1970. He changed his entire doctoral thesis to study the political economy of autism. His groundbreaking work is now among the top 10 most downloaded PhD theses in the history of the University of Sydney. His findings: • 22 studies claiming vaccines don’t cause autism are useless—none have a true unvaccinated control group. • Over $2.3 billion spent on genetic research has found almost nothing because genes don’t cause sudden epidemics. • 437 publications on environmental factors (pesticides, pollution, etc.) all ignore vaccines as a possible confounder, rendering their conclusions incomplete. The critical missing piece? Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed studies. He cites 6 key, suppressed studies that the media ignores: • The Hepatitis B birth dose increases autism risk (Gallagher & Goodman). • Vaccination increases odds of autism by at least 4.2x (Mawson). • Preterm birth + vaccination increases neurodevelopmental disability by over 12x. • Vaccination + no breastfeeding increases risk 12.5x. Vaccination + C-section increases risk 18.7x (Hooker & Miller, 2021). His conclusion, after a systematic review of 1,000+ studies: "The autism and chronic disease epidemics are primarily caused by toxicants, mostly from vaccines, and about a dozen additional toxicants." The solution is clear: stop exposing children to these hazards. The obstacle is political, not scientific. We must summon the will to act. Source

What we are finally witnessing is the entire vaccine program being completely exposed for the murderous fraud that it is, and, by extension, the greater NWO globopedo Great Depopulation agenda.

I believe that we are in the midst of one of the greatest crimes in human history. We have a product being injected into children 70+ times over the course of their development, that’s never been tested against a proper saline placebo. Over that course of that time period, chronic illness in this country has gone from 10% of children having one or more of chronic conditions to now more than 50% of children having one or more chronic conditions. Secretary Kennedy and the hearing that was last week said that the latest data from the CDC says that 70% of Americans have one or more chronic conditions, and I believe that lots of chronic conditions stem from iatrogenic injury…

Which means that we can now easily conclude that not only are the Modified mRNA slow kill “vaccines” bioweapons, but that all vaccines are in fact bioweapons.

Because if, as Dr. Rogers claimed, the cause for 70% of Americans having one or more chronic conditions is a direct result of iatrogenesis, then, by extension, we are the victims of state sanctioned bio-murder, or democide.

Which also means that we are most certainly in the midst of one of the greatest crimes in human history.

Do NOT comply.

