2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crazygoatlady's avatar
Crazygoatlady
3h

Wishing there was some way to reverse it. Not the jab. Childhood Vax issues. I delayed my daughter's vaxxes as a child. She is now 10. She got the MMR shot at 2. 1st one. Was normal, talking before it. After, was silent not a word for almost 5 years. I feel horrible now. Knowing I allowed it to happen. She is still shows some mental issues, though small. I wish I could reverse it. 😢 😭

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Gemma Insinna's avatar
Gemma Insinna
3h

Here here! So exciting to know its all coming out for the world to see! Karma is real!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture