This is an important update to to the highly toxic cow feed additive scandal…

by Peter Imanuelsen

Photo of the climate milk while it was still on the market.

I have some very big and very good news for you today.

One of the largest dairy producers in Norway has now STOPPED giving their cows the methane suppressant Bovaer.

This is a major development.

The two largest dairy producers in Norway, Tine and Q-Meieriene began using Bovaer already in 2023 to make their cows fart less and reduce climate emissions.

They began to sell this as ”climate milk” in the stores. However, this was not popular at all with consumers. So guess what happened?

The dairy producer Tine stopped selling their climate milk, and instead just put it together with the normal milk without telling anyone. So people are now getting milk from cows being fed a TOXIC chemical without even knowing.

I have seen reports that supermarkets in Norway have been struggling to sell the milk from cows being fed Bovaer, forcing them to sell at heavily reduced prices. Meanwhile the Bovaer free milk has been flying off the shelves.

Read all about this chemical in my in-depth article here. The truth will shock you. Studies have found that this chemical is suspected of damaging fertility and the unborn child.

In high enough doses, the ovaries of cows began to shrink when given this chemical. Doesn’t sound very safe and effective to me.

Read more by clicking here:

But the good news is that the other big dairy producer in Norway, Q-Meieriene have announced that they are completely stopping the use of Bovaer in their cows after consumers boycotted this ”climate milk”.

”Demand for Q climate milk has not been high enough to continue production...since the Q climate milk is no longer for sale, we phased out the use of methane suppresants in cow feed and are putting this project on pause” said the chief of the company.

The boycott is working!

It is clear – People do not want this milk. Yet the mainstream media has been pushing hard, trying to tell us that is is completely safe and effective.

Well, guess what. You have to follow the money. Bill Gates has invested over $5 million into the company that is producing Bovaer.

Bill Gates has also donated over $319 million to the mainstream media. They are completely bought and paid for. I am not, which is why I can bring you this news uncensored.

And if you appreciate my reporting, please become a supporter by becoming a paid subscriber here on my Substack.

Your support will help me to take on the mainstream media and bring the real news to the people!

Boycott anyone and any product that is in any way promoting the PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE depopulation agenda; our lives depend on it, because the carbon they want to reduce is us.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

