RESOLVX HEALTH would like to thank everyone for their patience: Fresh lots of FishCycline are now finally back in stock!

As longtime readers of this Substack are well aware, Doxycycline is a critical component of treatment protocols to various “incurable” ailments such as Lyme Disease…

…the latest gain of function bioweapon in the Lone Star Tick Disease, which most conveniently induces a severe red meat allergy as the perfect trial balloon setup for the Great Reset bug gruel and tumorigenic synthetic meat rations dystopia…

…and while not featured in this Substack’s ‘holy grail’ cancer cure in plaint sight…

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram — for prophylaxis one 150mg tablet once or twice per week

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day — for prophylaxis one 12mg tablet once or twice per week

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day) — for prophylaxis 2 capsules per day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

…Doxycycline also has incredibly powerful anti-cancer properties, and the following article is a must read technical overview of some of the mechanisms of how this compound interacts with cancer cells:

…and last but not least, Doxycycline in combination with Ivermectin may attenuate the “vaccine” damage to heart cells, and may represent the only known means of reversing myocarditis:

You may now place your orders for FishCycline as well as all of the other amazing lifesaving products like the Nobel Prize winning miracle compound Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, the powerful antiviral Hydroxychloroquine, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X, and the sugar craving reducing, blood sugar balancing and even anti-cancer allulose sugar substitute FLAV-X!

Do NOT comply.

