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Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
3h

They can't. The Amish have a religious exemption. I have the same beliefs they do about not receiving blood or vaccines. The government cannot force me, or the Amish, to do anything.

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Steven Bradford's avatar
Steven Bradford
3hEdited

The Amish will win at Scotus and the second circuit court knows it, so this is obviously a shake down to make an example of them by creating a large and unnecessary litigation expense for their community. Defy us and our big pharma overlords and it will cost you millions to relitigate your god given rights to freedom.

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