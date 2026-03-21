The Centers for Disease Crimes (CDC) is finally being badly exposed for its longstanding crimes against humanity.

by Unbekoming

Cross-posted by Lies are Unbekoming “The CDC’s evidence for one of its most repeated vaccine safety assurances (regarding babies less than six months old) is shown to be... effectively non-existent. The article and video tell us more about Aaron Siri’s staggering and hard-won discovery.” - World Council for Health

Aaron Siri, attorney and managing partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP, appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience in early March 2026. What he described over the course of that conversation is worth examining carefully.

In 2019, the United States Department of Justice signed a court order on behalf of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The order, entered in the Southern District of New York, stipulated the complete list of studies the CDC relied upon to support its public claim that vaccines administered in the first six months of life do not cause autism.

There were twenty studies on the list.

Nineteen had nothing to do with the vaccines given in the first six months of life. They were either MMR studies — and MMR is not given until at least twelve months — or studies of vaccine ingredients not present in the products in question.

The twentieth was a 2012 Institute of Medicine review that had specifically examined whether the DTaP vaccine causes autism. The IOM found exactly one study on the subject. That study showed an association between DTaP and autism. The IOM discarded it because it lacked an unvaccinated control group — and concluded there was insufficient evidence to accept or reject a causal relationship.

The DOJ signed the order. A federal judge entered it. The CDC’s evidentiary basis for one of its most repeated public health claims was now a matter of court record.

Aaron Siri, the managing partner of Siri & Glimstad LLP and author of Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines, described this outcome in a recent appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience.¹ He had spent years demanding the studies through Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of his client, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN). The CDC stonewalled. He sued in federal court. Days before the hearing, the DOJ produced its list of twenty studies. Siri read them. Then he called the DOJ attorney.

“Are you sure,” he told Rogan he asked, “that your client, the CDC, wants to settle this case on the basis that these are the studies they rely upon?”

They did. The stipulation was signed. It is publicly available.

There is not a single vaccine of any kind that is safe, effective or necessary, not a single vaccine has a quality RCT with placebo-control, and not only does the CDC know this full well, but they are in on the deadly scam…

…the same applies to our furry companions…

…none of these depopulation injections have any benefit whatsoever, but they are costing all of those that were subjected to them disease, allergies, pain, suffering and shortened lifespans.

And even if the vaccine recipient “feels fine,” and is experiencing no overt adverse events initially, over time every single person or pet that was injected will express some kind of damage in some form or another.

The CDC, FDA and all of the other “health” agencies are nothing more than NWO globopedo eugenics nodes hellbent on extracting the most profits for their masters while concurrently killing off as many lives as they possibly can, all while these bioterrorist executioners don the expressions of concerned, caring and serious “experts” that with straight faces assure their victims to “Trust the $cience.”

Think about exactly why the CDC refused to share evidence for its most repeated vaccine safety assurances until they were sued.

It is painfully obvious that they always knew precisely what it was that they were perpetrating, and the CDC settled only so that these very same vaccine crimes against humanity can continue unabated.

Do NOT comply.

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