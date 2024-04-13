This is an important update to the catastrophic Southern border policies as perpetrated by the illegitimate Federal government, bankster central planners and their various globalist coconspirators…

…that are quite literally destroying America from within.

In a recent 60 Minutes interview, “Federal” Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had the following to say on the illegal alien invasion:

Powell clearly approves of the wide open borders, and believes that driving American wages down with an flood of cheap illegal labor is just dandy for the economy. (The sick irony is that communist states like California are passing ever higher minimum wage laws that are forcing local businesses to shutter, increasing American unemployment, all while handing out tens of thousands of dollars in “free” money to the invaders as they continually raise taxes.)

But what if the Fed were actually somehow in on the open border policies, societally ruinous DEI grift, and the climate change scam? What if Fed economists were nothing more than a gang of rabid Marxist apparatchiks playing politrix in order to institute their technocommunist Cloward-Piven corporatocracy fever dreams?

In the video from the above X post, our useful idiot Ivory Tower economist admitted the following:

the Fed rigged the price of money (i.e. interest rates) in order to deliberately thwart President Trump

the Fed is enacting PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE monetary policy which is egregiously outside their narrow dual-mandate scope

there are no conservatives at the Fed

all Americans with conservative views are idiots that must be discriminated against (think of how much easier it will be for the Fed and their WEF/UN partners-in-crime to disadvantage conservatives with their eventual rollout of the X Everything App AI-driven CBDCs and UBI)

Powell is driving Fed policy to help “Biden” steal another election

illegal invaders are perfectly fine

It is no surprise then that the Fed’s other partners-in-crime happen to be the 4th and most powerful branch of United States government; namely, the Intelligence Industrial Complex.

In yet another devastating undercover exposé, O’Keefe lays bare the kinds of criminals operating at the various unconstitutional spy agencies:

In the video from the above X post, our spy officer admitted the following:

he personally approved around 3,000 illegal invaders to remain in America, knowing full well that they could never qualify for asylum

he worked for the FBI, CIA and Homeland “Security”

the CIA is intimately involved in the Ukraine war

the CIA goes after foreign and domestic enemies like Alex Jones (despite their mandate explicitly stating that their operations may only pertain to foreign intelligence matters)

the CIA will go after any American whose views go against Statism, and they will gladly ruin lives with lawfare and other color of law strategies

the CIA uses money stolen from We the People via taxes (that should never have been paid in the first place) to fund all of their illicit activities

the CIA and FBI illegally seize foreign assets like Russian oligarch yachts and deploy said stolen monies in Ukraine (note: the sociopathic ex-Fed chair and current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been openly subverting the rule of law by openly calling for Russian asset confiscation)

through omission he confirmed that the CIA and FBI are using TikTok to spy on Americans

the CIA and FBI seize all kinds of “countries and people’s shit” they don’t like, “because we can,” since “everything is based on the U.S. dollar.”

That last point about “everything” being tied on the dollar is critical to understanding how all of these technocommunist mobster agencies, central banksters and the various globalist players are actively engaging in a currency reset. Perhaps the venal and narcissistic Gavin O’Blennis does not appreciate that rogue operators like himself are playing an integral part in the dollar demise, but as the rest of the world watches the illegitimate Federal government and its various agencies confiscate assets, generate a trillion dollars every 100 days in profligate debt, promote devastating policies not just limited to open borders, and basically rapidly degenerate into a full-blown Banana Republic, trust in fiat conjured out of thin air is rapidly eroding.

This fiat collapse is purposely being perpetrated to usher in the CBDC-based UBI for world populations whose currencies have been debased and inflated away such that they are financially wiped out and primed for conditional handouts and rations; in other words, a technocratic neo-feudalism where the survivors subsist on AI-determined CBDC handouts.

And to further drive home this point we once again look to Japan, where their Yen is at historic record lows against the dollar:

Which is not only destroying their economy, but, also, further accelerating their demographic death spiral, which in turn is further eroding their great culture with unprecedented immigration (“legal” for now, but when their society is sufficiently diluted and brought to its proverbial knees, the unfettered illegal invasion will commence a la America’s Southern border); to wit:

The Bank of Japan (BoJ) was ordered by the corrupt Bank for International Settlements (BIS is the central bank that runs all of the other central banks including the Fed) to perform Quantitive Easing (QE) years before the Great Financial Crisis (GFC). It is no coincidence then that the start of the BoJ’s QE policies coincided with the demographic slide in Japan, just like the Fed’s crushing QE con which commenced under the GFC cover is akin to electrocuting a dead cat economy in order to make the “markets” appear alive and vibrant. As the cat corpse flops around pumped full of high voltage, their pals extract ever more wealth from a dying murdered nation.

And the influx of illegal invaders make everything that much easier to implode, control, and ultimately cull.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

