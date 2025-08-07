Peer Reviewed Medical Evidence Unveiled

In a bold challenge to mainstream medicine, a new era in treating cancer and chronic disease has finally been discovered and disclosed…

Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment: A Hybrid Orthomolecular Protocol published in the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine, is more than merely a research paper, it is a declaration of war against the profit-driven Iatrogenic Medical-Pharmaceutical Industrial Complex.

Gaining rapid traction across independent platforms like Substack and X (formerly Twitter), this paper heralds the dawn of a new era in oncology. This seminal work resurrects the Warburg Effect, emphasizing how cancer cells depend on glycolysis even when oxygen is present, and it positions metabolic therapies at the forefront of the fight against cancer.

As tens of thousands of success stories emerge on these platforms, the narrative of suppressed but effective treatments is becoming impossible to ignore; the time has come for a reckoning with regards to how the pharmaceutical industry has shaped public health: not for patient well-being, but for profit and depopulation.

A Forgotten Legacy - Otto Warburg and the Elites' Secret Weapon

The Warburg Effect was discovered nearly a century ago by Dr. Otto Warburg, who demonstrated that cancer cells use anaerobic glycolysis (sugar instead of oxygen for energy) even in the presence of oxygen. This finding suggested that metabolic interventions, such as targeting glucose consumption, could be revolutionary in treating cancer.

However, Warburg’s insights were exploited only by the elites, including Nazi officials, who applied these therapies selectively among their top ranks, while the masses were denied access to this lifesaving knowledge.

This episode in history reflects a stark philosophy that continues to this very day: “Good for me, but not for thee.” The irony was that Warburg, a Jew under the Nazi regime. was allowed to survive only because he was successfully treating Nazi elite suffering from cancers.

Despite the knowledge of these metabolic dependencies and the efficacy of the treatment based on the findings, the mainstream medical establishment did not adopt Warburg’s insights broadly; instead, his theories were buried in favor of BigPharma’s push for deadly and ineffective chemotherapy and radiation “treatments” which were the extremely profitable interventions that deliberately left the Warburg Effect unexplored as a primary treatment strategy.

The Rockefeller Coup - From Integrative Medicine to Pharmaceutical Dominance

The Rockefeller crime syndicate has been involved in the business of medical murder and eugenics starting with their so called “benevolent” medical foundation in 1901, with their alliance with the “good club” of depopulation fanatics like Bill Gates, Ted Turner, George Soros, et al. that lasts to this very day.

The sidelining of the Warburg Effect coincides with the rise of evidence-based medicine (EBM) during the mid-20th century, driven by powerful interests such as the Rockefeller Foundation. EBM, though ostensibly a framework for rigorous scientific study, became a tool to prioritize pharmaceutical solutions over integrative approaches. This shift represented the onslaught of the naive pursuit of “silver-bullet” medicine—single-drug solutions to complex diseases, reinforcing the hegemony of patented treatments.

Rockefeller-backed studies also coincided with efforts by the sugar industry to divert blame from sugar consumption toward dietary fat in the 1950s. This deliberate misdirection has had catastrophic consequences, fueling cancer and chronic metabolic diseases while effective treatments, such as metabolic therapies, were pushed to the margins. Replacing healthy diet with poisonous processed foods high in sugars is no coincidence, as BigPharma is heavily invested in BigAgra, and vice-versa, with both sectors reaping extraordinary profits by sickening and “treating” the populace with poisonous foods, slow kill bioweapon “vaccines,” and the resulting medical interventions that extract maximum profits while all but ensuring certain suffering ending in premature death.

The Revolution Begins - Independent Platforms and the Rediscovery of Metabolic Therapies

In today’s digital age, platforms like Substack and X have become the battlegrounds for a new medical revolution. Dissident voices, long silenced by mainstream media and regulatory gatekeepers, now have a platform.

This peer-reviewed publication on the Warburg Effect and compounds like Ivermectin and Fenbendazole that successfully exploit it as a therapeutic target, serves as a rallying cry for independent researchers and patient communities, showing that metabolic therapies — purposely suppressed — are quite possibly the most effective alternatives.

Tens of thousands of success stories have surfaced, documenting cancer remissions using metabolic interventions that leverage the Warburg Effect. These testimonials provide unassailable evidence of what the pharmaceutical industry has resisted for decades - affordable, non-toxic treatments that work.

The Biology Behind Metabolic Therapies - Fenbendazole , Ivermectin , Vitamins C, D & Zinc

Fenbendazole - Starving the Enemy Within

Originally developed as an anti-parasitic compound, fenbendazole disrupts glucose metabolism by interfering with microtubule function and glucose uptake in cancer cells. Patients using fenbendazole have reported extraordinary recoveries from terminal cancers— success stories like the ones regularly featured on this Substack are circulating across independent platforms as evidence of its therapeutic potential​.

Ivermectin - A Metabolic Blockade

Ivermectin, widely recognized for its anti-parasitic properties, has also emerged as a disruptor of mitochondrial function in cancer cells. By inhibiting energy production and impairing glycolytic pathways, ivermectin forces cancer cells into metabolic collapse. It offers new hope for patients denied effective treatments by conventional medicine.​

High-Dose Vitamin C - Turning Oxidative Stress Against Cancer

High-dose intravenous vitamin C acts both as an antioxidant and a pro-oxidant, generating reactive oxygen species that selectively target cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. It inhibits glycolysis and restores proper mitochondrial function, cutting off the energy supply cancer cells rely on to survive.​

A combination of vitamins C, D, zinc, quercetin, curcumin, bromelain, boron and K2 can be found in one nutraceutical product called VIR-X, and this powerful immune formula also allows for fenbendazole to become far more bioavailable.

The Cost of Suppression - Evidence-Based Medicine’s Greatest Failure

While EBM was intended to promote rigorous science, it has evolved into a gatekeeping system that serves corporate interests. Clinical trials are often designed to favor patented pharmaceuticals, leaving inexpensive, off-label treatments like fenbendazole and ivermectin on the fringe. This distortion of scientific inquiry has resulted in millions of unnecessary deaths and prolonged suffering.

The Warburg Effect's recent resurgence highlights the limitations of reductionist frameworks that ignore the complexity of disease. By centering therapeutic strategies on metabolic dependencies, the new orthomolecular protocol offers a lifeline to patients failed by conventional medicine. This is not just the birth of a new paradigm, it is a declaration of war against the pharmaceutical complex’s stranglehold on healthcare, more at sickcare.

A New Medical Era Begins

The publication of “Targeting the Mitochondrial-Stem Cell Connection in Cancer Treatment” is more than a scientific milestone—it is a call to action. It demands a shift away from therapies driven by profit motives and toward solutions that prioritize patient outcomes.

The Warburg Effect, suppressed for nearly a century, is finally receiving the recognition it deserves, promising a future where cancer treatment is guided by metabolic insights rather than financial incentives. As this new medical revolution unfolds, independent platforms like this one will play a critical role in spreading the truth.

The time has come for patients, clinicians, and researchers to reclaim medicine from the clutches of pharmaceutical interests. This paper is not just the declaration of medical evidence—it is the declaration of a medical revolution.

Revisiting the Joe Tippens Protocol

When the Modified mRNA “vaccines” unleashed the VAIDS epidemic shortly after their rollout, with consequent turbo cancer cases literally going exponential…

…this Substack commenced looking for the most cutting edge alternative treatment strategies for not just the aforementioned turbo cancers, but also for the broad range of “vaccine” induced severe adverse events. After studying the mechanism of action from the Joe Tippens treatment protocol, and the fairly nascent at the time research on ivermectin as a repurposed drug cancer cure, this Substack consolidated these two approaches with a few additional tweaks into a single protocol:

New & Improved Synergistic Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

VIR-X immune support (2 capsules per day)

Removing sugars and carbohydrates (cancer food) from your diet and replacing table sugar with a zero glycemic index, zero calorie, keto friendly rare sugar like FLAV-X

If anyone deserves a Nobel Prize in medicine, it is Joe Tippens…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

The 25% OFF ALLULOSE SALE CONTINUES!

Please use code RARE25 for 25% off on FLAV-X, and stock up on this pharmaceutical-grade rare sugar Allulose.

And while this sale does not apply to the rest of the RESOLVX HEALTH product line, you can still add all of the other miracle compounds to your cart like the Nobel Prize winning Ivermectin, the no less miraculous Fenbendazole, Doxycycline, the full spectrum organic CBD oil containing 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG, and the powerful immune support nutraceutical and spike support formula VIR-X!

The 25% OFF SALE of Allulose SALE ends TOMORROW, August 8th (midnight eastern time), 2025.

Upon adding products to your cart, please go to the cart icon at the top right corner of your browser page and click it, then choose the VIEW CART option whereby you will be redirected to a page where you can enter the code RARE25 in the Use Coupon Code field.

Please contact the company directly with any product questions: info@resolvx.health

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X