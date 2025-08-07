2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com's avatar
gigibelser@www.gigibelser.com
5h

My Virex came w a label posted over www.virex health ...the label read www.resolvehealth.com

is this then the one that I should be contesting or is this a good version. Thanks so much.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World and others
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture