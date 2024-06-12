This is very important information, and at the end of this article the new and improved Joe Tippens (turbo) cancer protocol will be updated as per the information in the following podcast:

Transcription (emphasis 2SG):

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another episode of 15 minutes with Dr. Makis, my new hard hitting medical podcast.

This episode is about fenbendazole and cancer. I will give you the most comprehensive review of the use of fenbendazole in cancer there is. Fenbendazole is an antiparasitic. It is a dog dewormer, has been used It's been used as an antiparasitic since the 1960s, and it has been shown to have extensive anti cancer activity.

Now, it's not FDA approved for use in humans. There is a version of it that is almost identical that is approved for use in humans by the FDA, and it's called mebendazole. (2SG: Mebendazole is BigPharma’s money grab whereby they removed a molecule from fenbendazole such that they could egregiously up-charge for a slightly inferior compound based on a bogus patent). I will do a separate video for mebendazole because the dosing is quite different.

Now, the story of fenbendazole in cancer really starts with Joe Tippins, an Oklahoma man who was diagnosed with stage four small cell lung cancer, who was sent home to die by his oncologist with less than 1 percent chance of surviving.

And he stumbled across fenbendazole, uh, as a recommendation by a veterinary friend of his. And he used it with a few other things. And he cured his stage four small cell lung cancer. So here's a quick video clip describing how he cured his cancer.:

Oh, when you tell someone that a medicine for dogs cured your cancer, you better be ready for some skeptics. But Joe Tippin says it did save his life and others. And now even cancer researchers are open to the possibility it might be true. “My neck, my ears, my bladder. Learn In my bones, it was everywhere.” Two years ago, Joe Tippin says he was told to go home, call hospice, and say his goodbyes. The doctors were unanimous. He was going to die of small cell lung cancer. “Once that kind of cancer goes that far afield, the odds of survival are less than 1%, and median life expectancy is three months.” Tippin says he went from 220 pounds to 110. But that was January of 2017. Today, Tippins is very much alive, and what he credits for his survival has doctors scratching their heads and the rest of us raising eyebrows. “About half the people think I'm just crazy, and half the people want to know more and dig deeper.” Tippins says he got a tip, not from a pharmacist, but a veterinarian. And in his desperation, he turned from people medicine to dog medicine. Specifically, fenbendazole, or what you give a dog when it has worms. “Truth is stranger than fiction, you know?” Just three months later, Tippins says his cancer was gone. “I'm usually skeptical, and I was, and maybe still am, about this one. But there's a lot of, there's an interesting background to this.” Cancer researchers like Stephen Prescott are skeptical, but they also are not dismissing his antiparasitics potential. He says Tippins is not the first person to potentially benefit, and maybe not the last. “Scientists admit Incredible places have done work on this for years.” But was it the dog dewormer or was it something else? Tippins took the dog medicine with daily vitamin e supplements and cbd oil He was also taking an experimental cancer fighting drug. But tippin says out of the 1100 patients on that clinical trial, he was the only one cleared of cancer. Tippin says he was saved by the dog dewormer. And he plans to take it for the rest of his life. “Oh, my insurance company spent 1. 2 million dollars on me, with traditional means, before I switched to a $5 a week medicine that actually saved me.” Prescott says he's now working with Tippins to organize a case study. “We're gonna do it and see if we can confirm that, uh, in a very rigorous or a clinical study sort of way, that these patients had that kind of response.” As for Tippins: “I've got now over 40 success stories over here.” He's sharing a story on an online blog that has already been read more than 100, 000 times. Most of the feedback, positive or curious. Some, though, accuse Tippins of giving cancer patients false hope. “How do I answer that? I mean, if I've saved one other person other than me, it's worth it, to me.” All we know for sure is that Joe Tippins is alive. In time, perhaps we'll also know if this medicine made for man's best friend, might also be man's newest cancer cure. Fascinating, you know when you're in the fight for your life, you don't care what it is if it works for you, it works. Yeah, absolutely. And he says listen, I'm not a doctor. I'm not an expert. I cannot tell people to take this, but it worked for me.

Now I always like to look at peer reviewed publications, and see if there's actually any evidence of fenbendazole In treating cancer. What are the mechanisms of action? Has it been tried in humans?

And so I'm going to go over a few key articles that I think are extremely crucial for understanding how fenbendazole works.

This is a 2020 article by Deet Saw Sun that talks about the repurposing of benzimidazole drugs. Now this is the family of drugs that fenbendazole belongs to for cancer. And it has a fascinating summary of fenbendazole. So let's just take a quick look at the structure of fenbendazole. And here is mibendazole, which is almost identical, except instead of a sulfur here, it's got an oxygen.

So again, I'll do a separate video for mibendazole, which is FDA approved, it's much more expensive. Their anti cancer mechanisms seem to be identical.

Fenbendazole has approximately 12 anti cancer mechanisms, and they are summarized at the end of this article. So you've got your typical apoptosis, autophagy, cell cycle arrest. So fenbendazole kills cancer cells through these mechanisms. It also interferes with cancer cell replication. So it's a microtubule destabilizer.

It also inhibits cancer cell viability through mTOR and other signaling pathways.

Uh, however, the, the very important anticancer activities of fenbendazole are the following: glucose utilization of cancer cells.

So fenbendazole actually prevents cancer cells from using glucose as an energy source. It interferes with glucose utilization.

It also increases p53 levels. p53 is a tumor suppressor protein that is damaged in many cancers, and we know that Pfizer and Moderna COVID 19 vaccines that the spike protein in the vaccine actually damages p53 in people who take the vaccines.

So, right here, you have something that really maybe, may help patients with turbo cancer, who've developed cancer after COVID 19 vaccines.

Uh, another important anti cancer mechanism is that it inhibits cancer stem cells. Cancer stem cells are responsible for metastases, and they're responsible for cancer recurrence.

Another important thing that I chose in this article is that there are no clinical trials with fenbendazole. There are many clinical trials with mebendazole, however, uh, which is the human approved form that is much more expensive.

Here's another study that talks about the anticancer effect of fenbendazole that I feel is extremely important and crucial, and that is the increase in expression of p53 tumor suppressor. So in this study by Park from 2022, which showed anticancer effects of fenbendazole on chemo resistant colorectal cancer cells, so keep that in mind.

Colorectal cancer, we actually have evidence of increase in p53, so you get fenbendazole is presumed to activate p53 mediated apoptosis by increasing p53 expression. So, you get increased expression of pP53, which leads to cancer cell apoptosis, cancer cell death. So, an extremely important mechanism.

This is the protocol that Joe Tippins used to cure his stage 4 small cell lung cancer.

Joe Tippins used, uh, fenbendazole from Merck, uh, called Panacur-C. Uh, it was 222 milligrams of fenbendazole, and he took it three days on, and then four days off. He also took vitamin E with it, 400 to 800 milligrams a day. He also took curcumin, 600 milligrams a day, and CBD oil, 25 milligrams a day. I will do videos on each of these separately, but the vitamin E is particularly important because I ran across something very interesting in my literature search.

There's a study from 2008 that had looked at mice that had human lymphoma. xenografts on them, and they had looked at supplementing the mouse diet with either vitamins or fenbendazole or a combination of fenbendazole and vitamins. And what they found was absolutely fascinating. They found that the diet with vitamins by itself or fenbendazole by itself actually didn't change tumor growth.

However, when you combine the vitamins with the fenbendazole they found significant inhibition of tumor growth. They didn't understand why, and they even say the mechanism for the synergy is unknown and deserves further investigation.

What are the vitamins that they were giving the mice? Well, vitamins A, D3, you know the B Complex, but they also gave vitamin E.

So there seems to be evidence for synergy between fenbendazole and and vitamin E, and both of those are in Joe Titton's protocol. So if you're going to take fenbendazole, you may want to make sure that you are taking vitamin E with it.

So which cancers respond to fenbendazole?

Well in my ivermectin video, I told you that lymphoma, there's not much evidence for ivermectin use in lymphoma. Well there is with fenbendazole. So for example, in this 2023 study by Haebeen Jung, they tested, um, mouse lymphoma cells and normal spleen cells, and they found that fenbendazole is very toxic to lymphoma cells, but not normal spleen cells.

In this study from 2023 by Semkova, and you see these are very recent studies, this group found that fenbendazole had anticancer activity against triple negative breast cancer cells. This is the most aggressive type of breast cancer. It is also the type of breast cancer that we're seeing as turbo cancers in patients who've had COVID 19 mRNA vaccines.

In this study by Li-ween Ren from 2022, and then another recent study showed that fenbendazole showed potent and dose dependent inhibition of the proliferation of human glioblastoma cells. These are extremely aggressive brain cancers that are also showing up in COVID vaccinated individuals. So again, activity against an extremely aggressive brain cancer.

Has fenbendazole ever been used in humans and has this been documented in the literature? Yes, there are two reports of fenbendazole use in humans. The first one was actually as an antiparasitic in this 1976 study by Bruch, and they used 1 gram and 1. 5 gram of fenbendazole, uh, and it showed that it was effective in humans as an antiparasitic, but they used it as a single dose.

Now in this Japanese study from 2021, an 80 year old Japanese woman was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, non small cell lung cancer with brain metastases. She was on Keytruda, and she started taking fenbendazole on her own. Now she took a very high dose. She took 1 grams per day for three days on four days off.

So this would be five times what Joe Tippins took. Joe Tippins took 222 milligrams a day, three days on four days off. She took 1 gram a day. And she did it for about a month. Then she visited her doctors. The doctors found that her liver function tests were elevated. And so then they told her to stop the fenbendazole and then her liver function tests returned to normal.

Uh, they also claimed that it didn't help her, her tumor at all. Now, what's interesting is that this group was already heavily biased. Uh, they talk about, you know, social media information. And, uh, you could tell in this article that they were basically quite biased. And they attributed uh, the liver function test entirely to the fenbendazole. So this is really the only, uh, report, recent report of the use of fenbendazole, uh, someone who took it on their own.

So I put together this very important chart of dosing of fenbendazole that summarizes, uh, the knowledge that, that we have.

Again, I don't recommend veterinary drugs, but this is what people are taking. People want to know what kind of dosing they should be looking at.

And there are functional medicine doctors in the United States that are actually using fenbendazole and they are using these types of doses.

So, I would consider a starting dose to be 222mg a day, 6 days a week. And this would be the starting dose for most cancers. You want to take it with or after a meal.

Now, this is based on Joe Tippins initial protocol of 222mg, 3 days on, 4 days off. It was then modified 6 days on, 1 day off. Um, and I would honestly add the vitamin E because there is at least some evidence that there may be a synergistic effect where tumors shrink if you give it with vitamin D as I showed in the earlier study. (2SG: Vitamin D is essential to this revised protocol — see the new and improved protocol at the end of this article.)

If you're dealing with, uh, aggressive cancers, or you're a heavier person, uh, you may want to bump that up to 444 mg a day, 6 days a week. Um, you may want to check liver functions in every case anyways. Uh, liver function tests are very easily done. That's blood work that your family doctor can do, or your oncologist.

And a very high dose would be 888 milligrams or one gram a day. Uh, this could be, you know, you could consider this in very dire situations. Uh, however, as I said, there was that one study with the Japanese woman who was 80 years old, uh, who took one gram a day, uh, for a month and then found significantly elevated liver function tests.

And so, you know, this is something that you, you absolutely want to be doing a liver function tests to make sure that, uh, you're not having any kind of liver toxicity. So that's it. It's very straightforward.

People ask me about fenbendazole and ivermectin, you know, can they be used together? Can one replace the other? They’re both antiparasitics?

They're completely different drugs. Uh, you can use one, you can use the other, you could use a combination. It's really completely up to you. Um, but they are completely different drugs. They're not interchangeable.

Using fenbendazole is very simple, very straightforward. Uh, Joe Tippins pioneered this protocol of 222 milligrams a day as a starting dose. He combined it with Vitamin E. I think that's actually very important. I think if you're going to take this, you probably should be combining it with Vitamin D. There's evidence of a synergistic effect and a tumor shrinkage effect. He also combined it with curcumin, which has proven anti cancer properties and CBD oil, which has proven anti cancer properties. I will do separate videos on those two as well.

So there you have it. Very straightforward. Fenbendazole, starting dose 222 milligrams a day, you could bump it to 444 milligrams a day, six days on, one day off. Take it with Vitamin E. Consider taking also curcumin and CBD oil. (2SG: and Vitamin D.)

And, you know, if you're going to do something that's not FDA approved, there you have it. That's the information. I don't recommend veterinary drugs. Um, if I was to make a suggestion or recommendation, look into menbendazole the FDA approved human form. (2SG: fenbendazole is superior.) I will do a separate video on this, that'll be my next podcast video. So thank you very much for listening. I hope you enjoyed this video and I'll see you in the next one.

The following may very well be the ultimate holy grail (turbo) cancer cure as per a large sampling of high quality research studies:

New & Improved Joe Tippens Protocol

Tocotrienol and Tocopherol forms (all 8) of Vitamin E (400-800mg per day, 7 days a week). A product called Gamma E by Life Extension or Perfect E are both great.

Bio-Available Curcumin (600mg per day, 2 pills per day 7 days a week). A product called Theracurmin HP by Integrative Therapeutics is bioavailable.

Vitamin D (62.5 mcg [2500 IU] seven days a week).

CBD oil (1-2 droppers full [equal to 167 to 334 mg per day] under the tongue, 7 days a week) CBD-X: The most potent full spectrum organic CBD oil, with 5,000 milligrams of activated cannabinoids and hemp compounds CBD, CBN & CBG per serving.

Fenbendazole (300mg, 6 days a week ) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1 gram

Ivermectin (24mg, 7 days a week) or in the case of severe turbo cancers up to 1mg/kg/day

Removing sugars and carbohydrates from one’s diet is crucial during this protocol.

Please note that this protocol now includes the vital Vitamin D addition, with the one day off for the fenbendazole administration. This protocol represents the most comprehensive and cutting edge repurposed drug and vitamin treatment approach to date.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline