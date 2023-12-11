2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Stevanovitch
Dec 11, 2023

Psychopathy defined.

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John
Dec 11, 2023

Harari is a useless eater and to make himself useful I recommed that he be publicly executed after a show trial as an example of what will happen to all evil control freaks like himself.

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