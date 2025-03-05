by Steve Watson

President Trump called out Democrats during his State of The Union speech for flatly refusing to applaud, stand or even smile at anything he says or does, no matter how objectively good it is.

“This is my fifth such speech to Congress, and once again, I look at the Democrats in front of me, and I realize there is absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud,” Trump said at the beginning of the speech.

“I can find a cure to the most devastating disease, a disease that would wipe out entire nations, or announce the answers to the greatest economy in history,” he continued, “or the stoppage of crime to the lowest levels ever recorded and these people sitting right here will not clap, will not stand, and certainly will not cheer for these astronomical achievements.”

Trump described it as “very sad,” adding “it shouldn’t be this way.”

Democrats then went on to prove him 100% right as they sat sour faced refusing to react to anything, including a kid who survived brain cancer and the 95 year old mother of Marc Fogel, an American who had been detained in Russia since 2021, who has finally been released thanks to Trump.

Commentator Scott Jennings highlighted how despicable Democrats acted.

They showed their true colours after Trump called them out.

Who would want to be on this ‘side’?

The Democrats look like the face of evil.

Trump has completely broken them.

What do they actually stand for?

Remarkably, No matter how awful the Democrats are, the leftist media somehow finds a way to be worse:

You hope he doesn’t kill himself? F***ing disgusting.

F***ing disgusting is an understatement.

The radical Marxist parasites known as the Democratic party must be eradicated from all positions of power, and the illegitimate Federal government as a whole must be reduced in size by at very least 80%, or else America is doomed.

President Trump needs to put an end to the IRS, Federal Reserve “Bank” central planning politburo, and the various criminal three-letter agencies, or else America is doomed.

Do NOT comply.

