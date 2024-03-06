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Jason A Clark's avatar
Jason A Clark
Mar 6, 2024

A lot of, supposedly, conservatives are pushing us to move on - forgive and forget. They claim, that while the vaccine Nazis were wrong, they too were lied to and misguided. It's not their fault they wanted us to die if we didn't take the perfectly safe and effective experimental gene therapy. How could they have known that silencing critics, ostracizing those who had questions, and demonizing their family, friends, and neighbors was the wrong thing to do? They were scared, you see...

I think I'd rather make them answer for their actions. We can never let this happen again.

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shibumi's avatar
shibumi
Mar 6, 2024Edited

Anyone remember the cartoon Dumbo? At one point, Dumbo's mouse friend gives him a feather and tells him that the feather will enable him to fly. Of course, Dumbo can fly without the feather, but at that point, NEEDS the feather.

The vaxx is the feather that helped people get over their "fear" of C0VID.

And now the vast majority of people have to pay the price. It's incredibly sad, but as someone who spent countless time trying to convince people NOT to do this, I've now come to the realization that it's their choice and their lives. There is nothing I could do about it at the time, and nothing I can do about it now.

An aside: my BIL had pancreatic cancer (probably vaxx related). At the same time, his daughter's husband got liver cancer (not vaxxed). We gave them bother info on Fenbendazole and Ivermectin. BIL's wife was not interested until it was far, far too late (aka a week before he died) and we never heard back from his daughter or her husband. He will probably die by the end of the year. They are all in the Cult of Big Medical, aka "my doctor is God."

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