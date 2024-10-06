Yesterday’s article…

…included Dane Wigington’s thesis that this latest (un)natural disaster was deliberately caused by geoengineering. The following interview sheds more light on how this “climate change” catastrophe may have in fact been a result of climate modification warfare.

by Greg Hunter

Climate engineering researcher Dane Wigington says Hurricane Helene is the latest crime the climate engineering cabal put on the people of Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee and Florida. The storm was no accident, and neither was its path. Wigington says, “You see, these events are being ramped up to even more catastrophic levels. Finally, and thankfully, people are waking up to what is being done to them. More are waking up to the fact that these storms are being steered. This is patented technology. We can and are recording the transmission activations. . . . Those transmissions are posted on the homepage of GeoEngineeringWatch.org. There are plenty of other storms (that are steered). We recorded other hurricanes, too, such as Ian, Harvey, Michael and Maria. This is not new, but the level of damage in this case (Helene) is.”

Who is behind the destructive weather control? Wigington says, “Anybody who still thinks the U.S. government is there to protect them and preserve their future and their posterity’s future needs to wake up. Those that run our government are nothing less than a criminal cabal. They are a cancer that exists for their own ends. Bottom line with Hurricane Helene is we see the same process that we have seen with other hurricanes in recent years. These storms are not allowed to organize when they are out in the ocean, but when they get close to landfall, we get rapid intensification. You have heard that term a lot lately.”

Why target Western North Carolina? Wigington says you can speculate on the lithium mining in the area that locals want to restrict or crystal mines as well. What is not speculation is technology that can be used for storm steering. Wigington points out, “The world’s oceans are super-heating. If the planet was left unfettered, there would certainly be storms spawning. . . That’s the world’s attempt to cool itself. So, any intervention with these life support systems is definitely a leap in the wrong direction. All of these programs are about power and control, ultimately. The fact that they are steering the storms, we can definitively conclude that.”

Wigington has been in contact with members of Congress with districts that were in the path of Helene. Wigington says more and more people are waking up to the weather warfare happening around the world to destroy humanity. Wigington says, “These congressional representatives are hearing from their constituents in the field, and they are saying nothing about this storm was normal, natural or anything they experienced before. When you interfere with the planet’s life support system, you trigger downstream, cascading effects that are beyond catastrophic. We are seeing that right now. How many of these types of storms do we need to see? . . . All of this is a giant Ponzi scheme, and it’s about to come to a head. . . . They have taught and trained people in a way so they don’t know how close impact is. Those in power are preparing. They are doing everything they can to feed normalcy bias until the moment of impact. Thus, the pumped-up stock market, the false jobs report and everything is going to be wonderful. They make people think we are going to have some renaissance of consumerism, and it’s not going to happen. This is a grand and lethal experiment . . .We are at war with a criminal cabal that runs it all. That is the fact of the matter.”

Wigington still holds out hope that more people will reach a critical awareness and force the climate engineering to stop so we can salvage some of what’s left of the life support system of planet Earth.

There is much more in the 40-minute interview.

Join Greg Hunter of USAWatchdog.com as he goes One-on-One with climate researcher Dane Wigington, founder of GeoEngineeringWatch.org, with an update on the calamity of manmade climate engineering that destroyed much of the southeast with Hurricane Helene for 10.5.24

After the Interview:

If you want to see the latest geoengineered heat map of the US, click here.

If you want to see a 90 sec video proving steering Hurricane Helene, click here.

There is vast and totally free information on GeoEngineeringWatch.org.

To see the free film called “The Dimming,” click here.

Click here to donate to GeoEngineeringWatch.org.

Additional color on exactly what is being perpetrated by PSYOP-HELENE, and why the “Harris-Biden” puppet regime is sabotaging search and rescue efforts:

