2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EssHaitch's avatar
EssHaitch
2h

Now for an explanation that can be deployed upon the masses.

Critical thinking in the midst of vaccine religion is tough to introduce.

Help!!

Reply
Share
Bobby's avatar
Bobby
3h

Thank you for this article. I had not seen these analyses before. Straightforward. Amazing results. What have we done to our children?!

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture