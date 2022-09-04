2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Sep 4, 2022

For 50 years Big Pharma has been massaging and manipulating physicians views on the value of drugs and vaccines to solve all health issues! What is ignored is prevention and reversal of disease states through lifestyle changes and improve nutrition and eliminating toxins from the environment, food sources and Rx drugs.

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Grace
Sep 4, 2022

I LOVE this. Standing up for bodily integrity is not only a right, but also a duty at this time. I love a great badass story and this is certainly one of them.

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