2nd Smartest Guy in the World

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa's avatar
Lisa
Aug 13, 2023

"An evil enemy will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes." - Sun Tzu

Reply
Share
4 replies
R3000's avatar
R3000
Aug 13, 2023

There’s zero that would surprise me at this point

Reply
Share
1 reply
103 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 2nd Smartest Guy in the World · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture