The official Mockingbird narrative blamed strong Hurricane Dora winds for the the series of unprecedented wildfires.

As of this writing, the MSM are claiming at least 80 people have died, and around 1,700 buildings were destroyed.

Hawaii Democrat Governor Josh Green stated that this is the largest natural disaster in the state's history, concluding:

It does appear like a bomb and fire went off, if I may. And all of those buildings virtually are going to have to be rebuilt.

What if it was not a bomb that went off, but, rather, a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) was deployed to transform this tropical paradise into a future dystopian UN project?

The resort town of Lahaina was the most devastated, and offers the most important clues as to the true nature behind this devastation.

Here are the before and after images:

According to the below eyewitness account, she claimed that the weather system came from the East, which never occurs. She also went on to state that the damage was caused by DEW, and that many more had burned alive in the streets and in the water than is being reported:

What is being reported by the news is not true, and I lived it firsthand.

When reviewing footage of the damage, it does not resemble a natural disaster whatsoever. This is more akin to 9/11, and the way in which vehicles were scorched, yet papers and trees remained relatively undamaged. And who could ever forget when one of the “hijackers’” passports was miraculously discovered amongst the incinerated and dust-covered rubble in perfectly preserved condition?

In the below video you can see charred vehicles, yet nearby trees were relatively unscathed.

Aside from strangely arranged and blackened cars, boats far away from shore somehow also incurred identical damage. Highly improbable, to say the least.

While the thesis of this article may be considered high octane speculation, it is not beyond the realm of possibility that both DEW and geoengineering were utilized in this latest “wildfire” tragedy.

Government apparatchiks have been telegraphing the existence of DEW and weaponized geoengineering for many years:

Blaming Russia and China for America’s own crimes is nothing new; one only has to look as far back as last year’s Nordstream pipeline sabotage, which was most absurdly blamed on Putin.

Here are two more videos showing that these “wildfires” were clearly directed by Putin , and anything but natural events:

From crop circles to fire circles, the peculiarities are aplenty:

The added bonus for the perpetrators is that all of this can yet again be blamed on their PSYOP-CLIMATE-CHANGE. This would provide the perfect opportunity for the UN to transform Maui into what could be one of the most dystopian 15 Minute City Island experiments.

"Anyone who's lost a loved one, whose home has been damaged or destroyed, is going to get help immediately," the senile diaper soiling ice cream licking pedo criminal puppet said. And Marxist Hawaii Governor towed the One World Government party line as commanded, adding that there was no question in his mind that rebuilding the town would take billions of dollars and years.

Said “help” and “billions of dollars” as funded yet again via tax theft will be laundered into breaking out the 15 Minute City infrastructure — all to “protect” the Hawaiians from future “climate disasters,” and “pandemics.”

Or could it all just simply be a result of poor land management?

So many unanswered questions indeed, and nothing is as it seems.

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ImmunX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off IverX Cream

Code 2SGPET for 10% off FenbenX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off ChloroquineX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off DoxyX

Code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Code 2SGPET for 10% off AlluX