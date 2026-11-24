The U.S. Army has cleared legal hurdles to detonate 9,500 pounds of degraded lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown, Iowa, a move critics warn will release a toxic plume of lead dust across agricultural land in both Iowa and Illinois.

The blast, scheduled for tomorrow, November 25, 2026, has been the subject of intense legal and political controversy, with President Trump ordering a pause unless court approval is secured, while the corrupt and wholly captured federal appeals court has already ruled in favor of the Army’s bioterror operation that will poison significant swaths of farmland and communities.

Initially, this scheme to wage war against America was blocked by a federal court:

🚨 BREAKING: A federal court just BLOCKED the U.S. Army from getting rid of nearly 10,000 POUNDS of UNSTABLE EXPLOSIVES sitting in Iowa, and right now NOBODY knows what happens next.



Here's what's going on…



68 DRUMS of lead azide are sitting at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown. Lead azide is the explosive used to set off BIGGER bombs.



In March, staff found the material had started to "recrystallize."



According to the EPA, that makes it MORE SENSITIVE to friction and shock.



Even DISTURBING the containers could set it off.

The Army says it's TOO DANGEROUS TO MOVE.



So its plan was to BLOW IT UP: inside concrete bunkers covered in earth, surrounded by TWO-STORY sand walls, with the soil soaked and water misters running.



It was set for Friday at noon. Then pushed to Monday.



THEN THE COURT STEPPED IN.



The Iowa Environmental Council and the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club sued. The 8th Circuit granted an EMERGENCY STAY.



The groups warn the blast could send TOXIC LEAD DUST across parts of Iowa AND Illinois.



Residents say they got almost NO WARNING. Even a bipartisan group of lawmakers asked for a delay.



But the Army says COLD WEATHER makes the material even MORE unstable.

And winter is COMING.



The court has set NO TIMELINE for a ruling. The EPA says it will respond by November 22.



For now, 5 TONS of degrading explosive are just... SITTING THERE Source

Unsurprisingly, the CIA’s ultimate Manchurian Candidate Barack Hussein Obama-appointed federal judiciary is completely captured and weaponized into activism against the Constitution and We the People; thus, this illegitimate court was ordered from above to contradict the earlier ruling and allow for the army to proceed with their Dr. Strangelovian scheme of what amounts to the largest ever detonation of a massive lead dirty bomb:

🚨 BREAKING: The court just CLEARED THE WAY for the Army to detonate 68 barrels of degraded, unstable bomb-making material at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown



President Trump said if the courts + Gov-elect Sand (D) DON'T greenlight this, and the stuff explodes, he's putting blame for ALL death and destruction on Sand.



The ruling is one of TWO decisions Trump said he was waiting on after ordering the Army earlier today NOT to detonate the chemicals without court approval



The Army had planned to detonate the several tons of crystallized lead azide, warning that dropping temperatures below 30 degrees heighten the risk of an UNCONTROLLED explosion



Pray this gets handled safely 🙏🏻 Source

Except that this sick plan is absolutely impossible to safely handle, and lead poisoning will certainly be on the proverbial menu for an indefinite period of time.

The Army’s cover story is that in-situ detonation is the only safe option because the lead azide has become highly unstable and sensitive to shock and temperature, somehow all of a sudden posing an imminent risk of accidental explosion as temperatures drop. ⁠ So, on Monday, a captured three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay, incorrectly ruling that the EPA’s emergency permit included adequate safeguards to minimize dust dispersal. ⁠

Of course, there are no adequate safeguards to minimize dust dispersal.

And is if it’s not enough to lower IQ’s with the fluoride poisoning of the municipal water supplies and deadly vaccines, the illegitimate Federal government must now ensure mass childhood lead exposure, which just so happens to also be a potent neurotoxin that causes permanent, lifelong reductions in cognitive ability, with no safe level of exposure identified by health experts.

Repeat: no safe level of exposure.

In terms of the grave farming impacts, lead is a pervasive environmental contaminant in the food supply that enters through contaminated soil, irrigation water, atmospheric deposition, and processing equipment.

Also, lead does not break down, which means that the fallout from this explosion will bind into the soil and seep into the food supply and groundwater in one of the nation’s key agricultural regions.

Whichever NWO globopedo node that deployed this Army mass lead poisoning operation knew full well what they are about to unleash tomorrow.

To prevent any liability, the Army is indemnifying itself for these crimes against humanity they are about to commit by asking residents to stay indoors for an indefinite period of time; to wit:

⚠️WARNING: U.S. Army plans to detonate nearly 9,500 pounds of TOXIC LEAD AZIDE explosives in Iowa on November 23, potentially sending hazardous LEAD-CONTAINING DUST across state lines.



The Army is telling residents to stay indoors, shut their windows, and turn off outside air intake while it foolishly detonates nearly 5 tons of lead-containing explosives into the atmosphere.



Before the detonation was postponed, the original plume forecast pointed NORTH/NORTHEAST, potentially extending up to 100 MILES through Iowa.



Now, a preliminary Monday wind projection points SOUTH/SOUTHEAST, toward Illinois and Missouri.



Lead is a potent neurotoxin. Potential consequences of significant lead exposure include:



PERMANENT BRAIN DAMAGE

CARDIOVASCULAR DAMAGE

KIDNEY DAMAGE

PREGNANCY COMPLICATIONS

LONG-TERM ENVIRONMENTAL CONTAMINATION



This is a very stupid idea. Source

Actually, it is not a stupid idea at all; rather, it is a deliberate operation to further destroy America from within by any means necessary as part of the greater Agenda 2030 and Great Reset depopulation program.

The immediate impact zone will not be contained, and the spread may be nation-wide:

And lest we forget that the Pentagon along with their other coconspirator war agencies like the DoD happen to own the majority of the PSYOP-19 Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” patents, so it is of little wonder that this democide agency is behind this mass poisoning event:

Residents of Iowa’s Middetown City are being told to evacuate so the Army can detonate 68 barrels of degraded lead azide from ammunition



Toxic lead will spread in the air over a 100 mile radius, then rain down on homes, farmland, and the Mississippi River



Locals are being told to wash the lead off their cars and even indoor surfaces after the explosion



The Pentagon continues to poison America https://southeastiowaunion.com/news/local/army-detonations-may-cause-lead-exposure-friday/article_0964902b-63bd-4f4a-a3d8-8cfc543a8f18.html Source

In other words:

They want you dead, by design.

Do NOT comply.

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