Investigative reporter Jefferey Jaxen brought to light an alarming reality on The Highwire Thursday: the ability to “vaccinate” the entire world without injecting large amounts of the population is upon us.

What we’re referring to is self-spreading vaccines, a technology that was almost ready to be deployed for the coronavirus pandemic — but ultimately passed on for mRNA injections instead.

So, it would be naive to think, four years later, that global health authorities wouldn’t push for its use in the event of another “global health crisis.”

The only thing stopping the mass use of this technology is this pesky thing known as informed consent. But the reality is, as evidenced by the COVID era, informed consent is now what it used to be.

The whole idea behind self-spreading vaccines is largely grounded in circumventing informed consent from individuals, or what scientists like to refer to as “behavioral barriers” or “vaccine delay.”

Just listen to their own words:

“Infectious disease control faces significant challenges including: how to therapeutically target the highest-risk populations, circumvent behavioral barriers, and overcome pathogen persistence and resistance mechanisms.”

— Timothy Notton et al.

“In a study from November, the [D]epartment [of Health] stated that self-spreading techniques could eliminate ‘vaccine delay.’”

— The Telegraph

The U.S. military and DARPA have also been researching self-spreading vaccines, with DARPA exploring antivirals to “evolve” in real-time against new viral strains.

However, if a self-spreading vaccine mutates in an unforeseen way, it could potentially pose grave risks for the entire population.

Attorney Aaron Siri issued a statement on the matter.

“With this product, the whole idea is they release it to basically one person, and it spreads to every single person on the globe. So if they mess it up one time, just once, just once,” he emphasized, “they can mess up the entire world.”

“What might even be the biggest victim ... if they ever release this thing, it’s going to be civil, individual rights... Here, they’re going to release a product where you’re going to have no choice effectively but to take it. That is the ultimate crushing of individual and civil rights.”

Please take the time to watch this important segment from The Highwire.

It is not a matter of if these sociopathic technocrats will deploy their self-spreading bio-democide “vaccines,” but when. And that time is fast approaching, which means everyone should have Ivermectin and Fenbendazole on hand as both prophylaxis and treatment for their self-spreading “vaccine” adverse events.

When this gets released, you’re going to have no choice effectively but to protect yourself with life-saving compounds such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

