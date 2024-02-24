WARNING: Self-Spreading Vaccines Are Closer Than You Think
If this gets released, “you’re going to have no choice effectively but to take it.”
Investigative reporter Jefferey Jaxen brought to light an alarming reality on The Highwire Thursday: the ability to “vaccinate” the entire world without injecting large amounts of the population is upon us.
What we’re referring to is self-spreading vaccines, a technology that was almost ready to be deployed for the coronavirus pandemic — but ultimately passed on for mRNA injections instead.
So, it would be naive to think, four years later, that global health authorities wouldn’t push for its use in the event of another “global health crisis.”
The only thing stopping the mass use of this technology is this pesky thing known as informed consent. But the reality is, as evidenced by the COVID era, informed consent is now what it used to be.
The whole idea behind self-spreading vaccines is largely grounded in circumventing informed consent from individuals, or what scientists like to refer to as “behavioral barriers” or “vaccine delay.”
Just listen to their own words:
“Infectious disease control faces significant challenges including: how to therapeutically target the highest-risk populations, circumvent behavioral barriers, and overcome pathogen persistence and resistance mechanisms.”
“In a study from November, the [D]epartment [of Health] stated that self-spreading techniques could eliminate ‘vaccine delay.’”
The U.S. military and DARPA have also been researching self-spreading vaccines, with DARPA exploring antivirals to “evolve” in real-time against new viral strains.
However, if a self-spreading vaccine mutates in an unforeseen way, it could potentially pose grave risks for the entire population.
Attorney Aaron Siri issued a statement on the matter.
“With this product, the whole idea is they release it to basically one person, and it spreads to every single person on the globe. So if they mess it up one time, just once, just once,” he emphasized, “they can mess up the entire world.”
“What might even be the biggest victim ... if they ever release this thing, it’s going to be civil, individual rights... Here, they’re going to release a product where you’re going to have no choice effectively but to take it. That is the ultimate crushing of individual and civil rights.”
Please take the time to watch this important segment from The Highwire.
The full episode is available below:
It is not a matter of if these sociopathic technocrats will deploy their self-spreading bio-democide “vaccines,” but when. And that time is fast approaching, which means everyone should have Ivermectin and Fenbendazole on hand as both prophylaxis and treatment for their self-spreading “vaccine” adverse events.
When this gets released, you’re going to have no choice effectively but to protect yourself with life-saving compounds such as Ivermectin and Fenbendazole.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
2SG - since there is so much shedding, what makes you think that they didn’t try to do self spreading this past round?
"Forced" to take it?! Uh that's a no from me. Earth is not my home. I'll just go on to Heaven and call it a day. Just my personal opinion...spreading something so deadly would honestly be retarded. Scientists probably believe they can control such a thing, but let's get real and use some common sense. Ever watched a movie where they released a deadly sickness or beast and it NOT turn on them too...me either! Not that I don't agree they might try. Or that vax's and 2g, 5g, dirty knee, look at these aren't part of the problem...I just don't believe they can control their beast...whatever form, fashion, or delivery it may be. I'm probably not even the millionth smartest old lady in the world...just my 2 cents on common sense.