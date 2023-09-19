2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Nolan Parker's avatar
Nolan Parker
Sep 19, 2023

One guy who signed Epstein in six or seven times at the Clinton Whitehouse was so upset that he snuck onto a ranch, tossed an extension cord over a limb, tied it around his neck and shot himself in the chest with a shotgun.

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Crystal Corbett's avatar
Crystal Corbett
Sep 19, 2023

I hope the whole list gets exposed and it should be. Keeping that list hidden from the public should’ve never been allowed. Two sets of rules drives me crazy.

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