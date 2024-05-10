by Rhoda Wilson

Recently, EcoHealth’s Peter Daszak testified before a committee of the US House of Representatives on the origins of covid. After the hearing, the committee recommended that EcoHealth Alliance and Daszak should be criminally investigated and formally debarred.

Who is Peter Daszak?

Peter Daszak is the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a US-based global non-profit that a former vice president has described as “a CIA front organisation.”

And, as Igor Chudov has recently discovered, he was a drunken student who stole a Madonna statue’s head before he went on to kill 6 million people with a deadly virus he designed.

For those who are not familiar with Daszak’s role in the making of the covid bioweapon, we recommend reading previous articles we have published including ‘EcoHealth documents show the development of the covid virus/vaccine bioweapon and the plan to infect populations’ and ‘Biolabs In Ukraine and Common Connections Between Metabiota and EcoHealth’.

On 1 May, Daszak gave testimony in a public hearing before the United States House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The hearing was focused on the origins of covid-19 and the potential link to a laboratory accident in Wuhan, China.

Daszak had already testified behind closed doors in November 2023 but House Republicans said his testimony contained many discrepancies.

The public hearing earlier this month examined EcoHealth’s use of US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well as hold Daszak publicly accountable for any and all discrepancies between his closed-door transcribed interview and available evidence.

On 3 May, the House Committee issued a statement saying that their interim report recommended a criminal investigation into EcoHealth and Daszak and the formal debarment of both, meaning they should be excluded from participating in federal programmes or receiving federal contracts.

Daszak should never again receive funding from the federal government, the statement said. And, “the Select Subcommittee will take further steps to address Dr. Daszak’s contempt for the American people.”

Further resources:

By Igor Chudov

SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, came from a laboratory. While there are some legitimate differences of opinion about who exactly released it, where, and for what exact reason, it is clear that SARS-CoV-2 was described in a certain 2018 financing proposal.

Read more: Sars-Cov-2 was Lab Made Under Project DEFUSE, Igor Chudov, 22 May 2022

Who is Peter Daszak, president of EcoHealth Alliance, who submitted the proposal?

Some new material surfaced about his early criminal life that may shed light on what kind of person Peter is.

While young, Peter Daszak apparently stole stuff he needed instead of paying for it, such as the above-mentioned TV set and a hi-fi radio. For entertainment, he broke off and stole the “head of a Madonna statue” and even painted its lips with lipstick.

Why, of all things, did Peter decide to paint her lips? Was it for some perverse sexual gratification he wanted from Madonna’s head?

The drunkenness mentioned above, offered as an excuse for his behaviour, may be fabricated to reduce his punishment. Generally, petty criminal behaviour is typical for a growing sociopath. (Other signs include harming animals, which is easy for a biology student to do.)

Peter’s career led him to found EcoHealth Alliance, a venture to manage the health of the entire planet—not just the health of humans. The approach he champions is called “One Health.”

At EcoHealth Alliance we’re governed by a clear and direct philosophy; we call it One Health: that the health of humans, animals, and their environment are all connected. It’s that principle which guides our work from our headquarters in New York all the way to southeast Asia and everywhere in between. Those connections are apparent in everything we do.

“One Health” is an umbrella term for messing with the lives of humans and animals, an approach endorsed by Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, and the United Nations:

I personally never signed up to be governed by criminal psychopaths wanting to control the health of people and animals, who started their lives by breaking Madonna statue heads and painting Madonna’s lips with lipstick.

Should we be thankful to Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, and Peter Daszak for caring so much about our health?

Is it anti-science to mention prior sociopathic, criminal acts by leading proponents of “planetary health”?

What about you? Do you want convicted psychopaths to be heading efforts to govern planetary health?

About the Author

Igor Chudov is a mathematics enthusiast and owns a popular maths website. He also runs a business. He is active on social media platforms, including Twitter and Substack, where he shares his thoughts and opinions.

Is it any wonder at this stage of the game that the most sociopathic and deranged puppets are chosen to run the various One World Government/Intelligence Industrial Complex democide programs?

Between Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci, Peter Daszak, Ralph Barrick, Rochelle Walensky, Mandy Cohen, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WEF, WHO, CFR, UN, FDA, FBI, CIA, DOD, DARPA, PENTAGON, NIH, the Federal government, Gates and Rockefeller “nonprofits,” captured universities, BigPharma, and so on and so forth: we are all under attack by statist serial killers hellbent on bioterror as a means of global depopulation.

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

