UPDATE - Israel's Netanyahu: "I'm dying for coffee... here, you wanna count my fingers?" Is AI-Generated?
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As reported previously, it appears that this latest Netanyahu video…
…may in fact also be AI-generated:
Or it could be real?:
But maybe, just maybe it is AI generated?:
Flip a coin:
Grok claims the the caffè latte sipping Netanyahu clip is, “certainly AI-generated:”
To reiterate:
“Nothing is true; everything is permitted.”
— Hassan-i-Sabbah
Developing…
Do NOT comply.
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Becoming very difficult to believe anything on social networks, like they have released all the lunatics looking for attention.
Regarding Coffeegate:
The coffee didn't spill. That is not an anomaly. It's completely possible to pick it up without spilling. The movement is fluid. Where I have a question is when he takes what appears to be not just a sip but a good gulp and the level slightly increases, not decreases. As well, it leaves no residue on his lips. However, the cream design does not alter and the barista "employee" standing behind him is clearly Unit 730. This needs to go through forensic analysis. On the surface, despite AI, it does not appear to be a deep fake. Awaiting further evidence it could be.