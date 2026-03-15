2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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Daniel mackenzie's avatar
Daniel mackenzie
1h

Becoming very difficult to believe anything on social networks, like they have released all the lunatics looking for attention.

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JP MAXWELL's avatar
JP MAXWELL
2h

Regarding Coffeegate:

The coffee didn't spill. That is not an anomaly. It's completely possible to pick it up without spilling. The movement is fluid. Where I have a question is when he takes what appears to be not just a sip but a good gulp and the level slightly increases, not decreases. As well, it leaves no residue on his lips. However, the cream design does not alter and the barista "employee" standing behind him is clearly Unit 730. This needs to go through forensic analysis. On the surface, despite AI, it does not appear to be a deep fake. Awaiting further evidence it could be.

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