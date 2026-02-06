2nd Smartest Guy in the World

NAHLS
Hey Paul, way back in the day after the alleged death of Epstein in his prison cell, I did some research to see what I could find and uncover on the matter, and I found a "leak" in a leak file, on the website "Before Its News" and in the leak file I found proof that they did a "dead mans switch" : there was a photograph of the alleged body of Jeff Epstein being carried out of his cell and I could easily see this was not the same guy, as soon as I looked at his ear and his nose it was clearly not the same guy; so I searched for and obtained known pics of "Jeff" and compared the nose and ear and sure enough they were not at all the same, it was a dead mans switch; he was Mosad, British Intelligence, and CIA and gathering Black Mail on many powerful people around the world who would go to his island to have their way with very young children inside under ground tunnels (there were 16 of them from what was revealed in the leak) they were not told, of course that inside the tunnels were hidden cameras recording all their actions, and Hitlery Clinton would bring her 16 Black Berries every once in a while and download the videos for Black Mail use, and of course miss Gislane Maxwell who was Epstein's closest assistant confidant lover and friend, and was a certified submarine operator, would traffic a certain number of children to Joe Bidens Pedo Island which was only 8 miles away, where others from around the world would arrive with their Yachts to purchase them and take them away for their own exploitation, after Epstein had paid a Caribbean Drug Cartel to kidnap over 40 children from the nearby Islands and bring them to Jeffs island ! Of course when I revealed these facts live on a live stream on the Joe Baker show, years ago, within 48 hours the broadcast was removed and my friend Joe Baker was banned from Youtube.com, just as I had predicted they would do because no one can expose Hitlary Clinton on youtube.com without getting banned and remove within 48 hours ! I really had nothing to lose since I have been targeted since way back in 2003-2004, (really earlier than that in the 1980's, but I am not going to mention that right now) when I revealed the truth about the so called Income tax in a Federal Tax Case in Eastern District Court in Fresno California, after which they did everything under the sun to try to stop me, ruin me, and when that did not work they attempted to kill me in a number of secret operations, which too, all failed ! They then concluded that I "must have a pass" as one of my informants told me, not comprehending that I was here on a spiritual mission and that I am protected by spiritual forces they can not begin to comprehend and never will comprehend, because they are lost souls going in the wrong direction, to their destruction !

Occam
Wow. I need a shower now.

Imagine what kind of world we live in if OUR GUYS are running interference for this shit.

Amazing how the establishment is perfectly content to TALK about the Epstein stuff, but NOBODY appears to be doing the actual police work to identify these people and punish them.

Police work - like interviewing witnesses, following up on leads, etc. You know, the stuff they do for ANY OTHER CRIME.

But let's talk about it some more, dump some documents and make the public think we actually give a shit about the actual and literal abuse of children.

smdh

