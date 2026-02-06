Another day, another series of disturbing addendums to the sick and twisted Epstein Files data dump…

…with additional evidence that the pedo front man is still very much alive; to wit:

And here is the other evidence that this sicko is more than likely alive and well:

If it turns out that Epstein is actually still alive people are going to flip.



Sounds insane. But let’s examine the evidence:



An hour before Epstein’s death was announced, a series of 4chan posts from an MCC prison guard appeared claiming a body swap took place, with a van arriving that didn’t check into the prison and violated other prison protocols.



From the recent Epstein drop, we know the FBI investigated the person behind this post HARD. And it’s now confirmed from bank statements affiliated with the subpoenas that the person who made those posts was an actual MCC prison guard named Roberto Grijalva.



There are other anomalies as well - the cell was not preserved as a crime scene, violating Bureau of Prisons protocol. Epstein’s “body” was removed before FBI agents arrived, and no photos were taken of the body in the cell. Items in the cell (e.g., medications, a noose) were moved or disturbed during the initial investigation, leading experts to criticize the handling as “shoddy” and potentially compromising evidence. It’s not a smoking gun in itself, but this disarray adds evidence to the likelihood of a body swap.



Additionally, no DNA evidence or fingerprint confirmations exist of Jeff Epstein’s body, because his brother Mark “identified” the body as real. Would Mark have an incentive to lie about his brother actually being dead? And even instigate a fake fight over whether he was murdered or committed suicide in order to distract from the theory that he’s alive? Hmmm 🤔.



If everything Roberto posted is true (it very well may be), it could mean that Epstein is still alive today, probably drinking mojitos on a beach in Tel Aviv, laughing and shitposting from an alt account. It wouldn’t make sense for them to swap Epstein out just to kill him elsewhere.



So if you’re reading this - Hi Jeff please pump Crypto or something. Source

As another reminder, the body that was rolled out of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC was not Epstein:

Even the Mockingbird MSM is starting to question the official narratives, with CBS News’ article from yesterday titled, Who entered Epstein’s jail tier the night of his death? Newly released video logs appear to contradict official accounts:

Newly released Department of Justice documents show that investigators reviewing surveillance footage from the night of Jeffrey Epstein’s death observed an orange-colored shape moving up a staircase toward the isolated, locked tier where his cell was located at approximately 10:39 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2019. That entry in an observation log of the video from the Metropolitan Correctional Center appears to suggest something previously unreported by authorities: “A flash of orange looks to be going up the L Tier stairs — could possibly be an inmate escorted up to that Tier.” It also appears, according to an FBI memorandum, that reviews by investigators led to disparate conclusions by the FBI and those examining the same video from the Department of Justice’s Office of Inspector General. The FBI log describes the fuzzy image as “possibly an inmate.” […] The staircase leading to his cell tier was captured by the only camera known to have been recording that night, positioned in a way that partially obscured the approach to Epstein's tier. Government investigators relied heavily on that footage in reconstructing the timeline of events. But because of the camera angle, it was not possible to rule out whether someone could have climbed the stairs and entered the tier without being clearly visible. CBS News' analysis of that video found additional contradictions between what the video showed and official statements. This image from the video — zoomed in and highlighted by CBS News – shows a partial view of something orange on the stairs leading to Jeffrey Epstein's cell tier.

And if Epstein is in fact still alive, what are the chances that he is hiding out in the pedo paradise nation of Israel?

So, how does this pedo sex trafficking and blackmail network still remain operational, you might ask?

Well, the answer is quite simple really: the illegitimate Federal government has been overrun by depraved psychotic criminals:

One name you never hear who is one of the most powerful women in D.C. is Tamera Luzzatto. Tamera Luzzatto is the Former Chief of Staff to Senator Hillary Clinton and a huge player tied to Pizzagate.



Luzzatto also wrote the email to Podesta about Ubering 3 children to him for an adult party and is also the owner of the website known as "Evie's Crib."



Evie's Crib was a members only, password protected website that was allegedly, but clearly, a child trafficking and child po*n website.



The website featured tons of naked children, and the literal headline itself, which is highlighted below in the picture, literally states:



"Evelyn (Tamera's grandchild) is growing up soon, soon she will be the Queen of the entire US of A, right now, for a limited time only, you can spend some time with her online, RAW and UNCUT. Take advantage of this now, as in the future, she will have the power of life and death over you."



Also, there is the obvious "pizza" symbol for a "pizza party" featuring John Podesta, Maya Harris (Kamala Harris' sister), James Alefantis of Comet Ping Pong, Tony Podesta, Maddy Beckwith, Ezekiel Emanuel, and Chris Putala. There are NO coincidences. Source

These people need to all be rounded up years ago:

The “nonprofits” are always cover for all kinds of malfeasance that you, the ignorant “income” tax slave pay for:

Lots of “pizza” and “hot dogs” being bought on the taxpayer’s dime at these “nonprofits,” and government events:

Moving on to the eugenics angle, which certainly makes this Epstein network that much more horrifying:

Epstein documents reveal that a woman stated on record that Epstein offered her money to "Birth Babies for Black Market Use."



The email also mentions "John of God," who has ties to Oprah, who was sent to prison for keeping women and children in an underground lair where he would ra*e them for years and birth babies for organ harvesting and black market purchases.



He would then "eliminate" the women and children when they were no longer "useful" or could produce children. This was one sick monster who deserves more than prison and the most severe punishment possible. Source

Admissions of how certain children were eliminated:

Before we proceed to what is to date one of the more shockingly brutal drops, it is important to remember that Epstein is a man of mediocre IQ that was nothing more than a sex addicted, immoral, and murderous puppet:

The following video is EXTREMELY GRAPHIC AND DISTURBING, but it must be entered into the record so that no one ever doubts just what kind of evil we are dealing with; if you are in any way sensitive or squeamish, then stop reading now, and do NOT proceed.

**WARNING: EXTREMELY DISTURBING EPSTEIN CONTENT**



This is what they’re protecting. Up until I confirmed it was in fact in the documents, I did not want to post it.



I’m physically sick but it needs to be seen. Pure evil.



We’re not mad enough.



Link: https://justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01245105.pdf Source

After all of this, the criminal AG Pam Bondi is still covering up the Epstein Files:

The email below shows that the Epstein child trafficking was still running in 2025. Bondi admits they have thousands of hours of video showing children being raped, which means they know who did it, yet she continues to refuse to prosecute and is allowing this child rape ring to continue.



Todd Blanche says there are at least 3 million more documents being held back, including the most violent evidence. The Epstein documents include numerous redactions of names of people who strongly appear to have committed major crimes against children.



Is this going to make America great again? Did anyone vote to look the other way when child rape rings aren’t being shut down? @BreannaMorello @ShadowofEzra Source

Paying for your own demise…

…only ever benefits the rapists…

…and until we see mass arrests the Epstein network as run by Mossad, their Intelligence-Industrial Complex and NWO globopedo partners-in-crime will remain fully operational.

Do NOT comply.

