An important addendum to the Epstein Files release scandal…

…whereby we now have proof that President Trump’s most inner circle is populated by NWO globopedo assets:

‼️🇺🇸: Jeffrey Epstein sent an email in 2017 stating that then Senator MARCO RUBIO WAS THE ORIGINAL FUNDER FOR STEELE DOSSIER. 👀 Marco Rubio currently wields more authority as US Secretary of State than any other Secretary in history. Source

Just like with Trump’s previously badly misguided cabinet picks that ended up stabbing him in the back like Jeff Sessions, John Bolton, Bill Barr, Jerome Powell, and so on and so forth, so too is “Little Marco” perfectly positioned to destroy the tenuous and ultra-fragile MAGA movement.

And is it any surprise that Jeffrey Epstein was always in on the PSYOP-19 scamdemic and associated Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” that were designed to control and ultimately depopulate large swaths of humanity?

Bill Gates was planning ‘Pandemic Simulations’ with Jeffrey Epstein…IN 2017. Source

Because these deranged transhumanist technocrats are hellbent on eugenics and population control, which brings us to the ultimate in socially engineered lifelong sex organ mutilation and a form of slow depopulation that ensures that these mentally unstable and confused body dysmorphia individuals become BlackRock patients for life via the Medical-Industrial Complex that only answers to the Fourth Branch of Government in the Intelligence-Industrial Complex that the likes of Gates and Epstein serve (assuming Epstein was murdered, and not currently hiding out on some other rape island or Israel):

And here is the last honest politician in America and true hero calling it like it is:

I am sorry if one of your billionaire donors is gonna get embarrassed because he went to rape island. […] How will we know if this bill has been successful? We will know when rich men are being perp walked in handcuffs to the jail. Until then, this is still a coverup.

This continues to be just the tip of the iceberg, and what will soon be revealed is going to shock the world even more…

Do NOT comply.

