As the Epstein Files release scandal is analyzed in more granular fashion…

…our second update will focus less on child sex trafficking, torture, rape and murder, and more on finance and geopolitics.

But first, just to prove that Epstein was no investing genius, and that he was of middling intelligence at best, here is Steve Bannon’s interview with the CIA-Mossad asset where he pretended to be some kind of financial expert:

The pedo in the interview was simply bullshitting Bannon’s audience, and nothing more.

And why was Bannon being emailed by Epstein during a most sordid affair?

Breaking 🚨‼️ : We appear to have confirmation that Epstein not only helped coordinate Robert Kraft’s legal defense following his prostitution arrest in FL in 2019, but it appears to have been a crisis in Epstein-World as he emailed both Bannon & Ehud Barak about it! 👀 Source

And why was Bannon working with Epstein on Israeli meddling in the Middle East?

With Epstein setting Bannon straight:

And the film in question being the aforementioned interview:

So, why was Trump always so bothered by these Epstein Files releases?

But we digress…

As mentioned briefly in yesterday’s update article, Bitcoin was always a Deep State trial balloon for mass crypto adoption, and having all transactions performed on an immutable ledger is quite literally the perfect tracking technology for socially engineering a test run that will eventually be broken out into the NWO globopedo’s AI-driven CBDC social credit score system hell on earth, which is precisely why it is totally unsurprising that Epstein was in on this dystopian scam; to wit:

Weaponizing the wholly captured SEC to go after Bitcoin rivals, because superior blockchain technology must be stopped at all costs (just like superior cures like Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin for the PSYOP-19 gain-of-function viral release must be stopped at all costs so that a Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapon “vaccine” that Epstein was also in on could be injected into every arm):

And Peter Thiel, the ultimate technocrat trojan horse, is one of the main driving forces behind mass surveillance through AI biometrics:

Many crypto “experts” were so easily conned:

As this Substack had warned years ago in article titled, DECENTRALIZED MEDICINE BOMBSHELL: Nazis, Mobsters, The Intelligence Industrial Complex & The “Vaccine” Induced Turbo Cancer Epidemic:

The following is an incredibly important warning about Bitcoin because most people are not technologically sophisticated enough to appreciate the many dangers of this blockchain technology, and that goes for Dr. Kruse and the majority of Bitcoin “experts” out there: Bitcoin is a primitive blockchain technology that is extremely susceptible to a series of exploits, not limited to the 51% Attack, Sybil Attack and Eclipse Attack; Bitcoin does not have trusted third party (TTP) and is not in any way decentralized. Bitcoin also has the lowest of all major cryptocurrencies Nakamoto Coefficient of 4 (versus Avalanche’s Nakamoto Coefficient of around 30), which means that it is the most vulnerable to bad actor and State level attacks. A Nakamoto Coefficient of 4 means that the minimum number of nodes or entities required to compromise the Bitcoin blockchain is just 4, which is why, say, China, with all of its miners, can easily pull the plug on Bitcoin at any point. Bitcoin’s low Nakamoto Coefficient means that just four mining pools control over half of its hash rate, making it vulnerable to a 51% attack if these pools were controlled by a single, well-resourced entity (again, think: China, or the Intelligence Industrial Complex, etc). This centralization risk was highlighted in 2019 when Binance briefly considered contacting the largest pools to reverse a hacked transaction, raising concerns about the potential for transaction manipulation. What this means is that a major crypto exchange has the power to completely compromise the entire blockchain; therefore, Bitcoin is anything but decentralized, and it is anything but secure. Unintended Centralities In Distributed Ledgers 1.12MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

And now thanks to Epstein & Co., the Bitcoin scam is deeply entrenched inside the whole financial system:

In terms of central planning and Bitcoin’s price movements, a strange divergence has been taking place of late…

…and the weaker Bitcoin becomes, the easier it would be for a big player like the CCP or Israel to crash this blockchain, especially as Trump stupidly attempts to create a government-backed Bitcoin reserve.

But before we get to the criminal matter of central banking, a brief finance history lesson with a Rothschild is in order:

Which brings us to Trump’s new Federal Reserve chairman nomination, a man that was already exposed in the Epstein Files as highly compromised:

KEVIN WARSH: THE SWAMP CREATURE TRUMP JUST NOMINATED TO RUN THE FED AND MANAGE THE CONTROLLED DEMOLITION OF AMERICA'S ECONOMY



Trump is the biggest populist rugpull in human history. This is yet another in a long line of disastereous picks.



This isn't a reformer. This is the ultimate insider picked to oversee the crash while protecting the elite club he belongs to.



Here's the raw truth on why Warsh is poison:



1. He was the Fed's Wall Street fixer during the 2008 meltdown. As a Governor, he was Bernanke and Geithner's right-hand man, brokering the deals that saved the biggest crooks with your money.



2. Bear Stearns bailout – March 2008. Bear was drowning in toxic mortgage garbage and couldn't borrow a dime. Warsh ran point as the Fed's liaison to Wall Street. He helped force JPMorgan to buy Bear for peanuts ($2/share, later $10 after arm-twisting). But the real theft: the Fed backstopped $29 BILLION of Bear's worst assets so JPM could swallow it without risk. Taxpayers ate the losses on that junk. Bear execs cashed out rich. Warsh used his Morgan Stanley connections to make it all happen smoothly. "Crisis management" my ass – it was a rigged rescue for the connected.



3. AIG – the biggest heist of them all. September 2008, AIG imploding from $441 billion in insane credit default swaps. Warsh was in the core group that shoved through the first $85 billion Fed loan, taking 80% ownership and firing the CEO. Bailout exploded to $182 billion total. Warsh helped decide to pay AIG's counterparties – Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale, Deutsche Bank, etc. – FULL 100 cents on the dollar. That's $62 billion straight to the banks that bet wrong. Emails show Warsh and others knew it was a giveaway but pushed it anyway to "save the system." Bullshit. It was a backdoor Wall Street bailout. He even fought against revealing who got the cash at first. Pure grift.



4. Lehman Brothers? Warsh was fine letting it die. That bankruptcy froze credit markets worldwide and gave them the excuse for even bigger bailouts. Selective mercy – only save the ones with the right connections.



5. Add in his lifelong membership in the Group of 30 (the secret club of central bankers and finance lords that pre-cooks global policy), his past spot on the Bilderberg steering committee (where elites plot in private), and his name popping up in the Epstein files with a house invite near Epstein's island orbit.



Warsh isn't here to drain the swamp. He's the swamp's guy to run the Fed during the next engineered downturn. Expect more liquidity floods for Wall Street, more inflation hammered on you, more asset bubbles for the rich, and more debt piled on everyone else.



This is controlled demolition with a friendly face. Trump handed the keys to the wrecking crew.



Wake the fuck up before they finish the job. Source

Basically, Warsh was in on the Great Financial Crisis engineered con to hose America, and buy back Main Street’s assets and homes for pennies on the dollar all while bailing Wall Street out. And now that this sociopath with a smile will take control of the Fed and destroy what is left of the U.S. economy through continued financialization via the Cantillon Effect, never-ending orgiastic money printing and nonstop quantitive easing.

In terms of Satanism and finance and the root of all evil, we have much tongue-in-cheek truthiness:

Speaking of Satanism, let us briefly turn our attention to the “conspiracy theory” referred to as PizzaGate:

And here is the former Prime Minister of Israel emailing Epstein about slices:

Ehud Barak Sent Jeffrey Epstein An E-Mail About Slicing Pizza!



An e-mail most likely owned & run by former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak about “slicing pizza” was sent to Jeffrey Epstein in July of 2016 that Epstein replied was “funny.”



The phrase to slice or slicing pizza was also used in e-mails from the Global Intelligence Files released by Wikileaks in a context that clearly did not apply to food.



Friendly reminder that pizza is an FBI-identified code word and Ehud is a known Epstein associate who allegedly brutally raped and violently beat Virginia Giuffre.



Jeffrey Epstein is Pizzagate & it never was a “debunked conspiracy theory.” Anyone who told you that is a liar who covered up for child rapists — pass it on! Source

And it is certainly no coincidence that hotdog and pizza lover Barrack Hussein Obama was always in on this:

Now let us look into the Ukraine coup and Russia, and lest we forget that the more coveted victims in the child sex trafficking operations were being poached primarily from Eastern Europe.

First off, Epstein was flying around the world and meddling in geopolitics on behalf of his CIA and Mossad handlers on CIA planes:

And this is how Epstein lands in Ukraine:

Many opportunities indeed, from money laundering to crypto scams to Ukrainian children being sex trafficked to biolabs, etc. & etc. & etc.

Concurrent with the Ukraine coup, Epstein was attempting to get Putin into Bitcoin, and the eventual CBDC scam:

Because laundering money via crypto was and continues to be huge business in Ukraine, and getting Russia locked up in this blockchain operation means that Eastern Europe can be highly compromised through Bitcoin, since Russian and the rest of BRICS are increasingly outside the Western banking system and SWIFT.

In other words, Epstein wanted Putin to believe that he could better circumnavigate the US and EU sanctions and SWIFT blockade by piling into Bitcoin, until at a later time that massive Bitcoin position would have hosed Russia far worse than any sanctions ever could.

Back in America, it appears that not even the highly politicized and captured Supreme Court was safe from the pedo operator:

Oh my God…



Jeffrey Epstein may have had a hand in picking a Supreme Court Justice — in a message to Steve Bannon said he Starr talked to Cruz and Cotton for Kavanagh



It’s safe to assume he was talking about Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, and he was referring to Brett Kavanaugh, Supreme Court Justice. I’m assuming Starr is maybe Ken Starr, Lawyer and former Solicitor General of the United States



This message is dated July 4, 2018.



President Trump formally announced and nominated Kavanaugh July 9, 2018, several days later.



It sounds like Epstein had direct involvement with picking a Supreme Court Justice.. and Bannon knew.



Did Cruz and Cotton push Kavanaugh on Trump? Source

It really makes one think long and hard on exactly where Steve Bannon’s allegiances really lie.

Which brings us to the third rail in recent politics; namely, Israel and antisemitism.

Well, Epstein sure did specialize in goyim children, so why not the goyim adults, especially the high net worth goyim that could be blackmailed:

Every single crime was done on behalf of the NWO globopedo cabal, and the CIA and FBI were just as in on it as Mossad ever was, though Epstein’s loyalties were certainly more aligned with Israeli elements.

Which brings us back to Putin:

President Putin calls out Western elites for engaging in cannibalism stating they “grew accustomed to filling their bellies with human flesh and their pockets with money.”



“This ball of vampires is about to end,” Putin added.



Putin has been calling out the elite Satanic pedophile cabal for years — that’s why they really hate him and constantly lie about him!



See my thread below. 👇 📹 @KarluskaP Source

This continues to be just the tip of the iceberg, and what will soon be revealed is going to shock the world even more…

Do NOT comply.

