As the Epstein Files data dump coalesces into ever more depraved fact patterns of a broad range of heinous crimes…

…there is one especially encouraging reveal involving President Trump; to wit:

It is clear from this evidence that Trump is acutely aware of the boundless evil that courses through this NWO globopedo sex trafficking network, and yet his cabinet still remains staffed with high-level Epstein coconspirators.

One such billionaire criminal operator is the current United States secretary of commerce and Mossad asset Howard Lutnick, who is not only a financial-crypto-terrorist, but an unhinged pathological liar that in a recent interview called Jeffrey Epstein “gross,” and denied having any dealings with him whatsoever:

Except that Lutnick is a mendacious sociopath who was in business with Epstein for many years…

…and yet Epstein sold Lutnick a multimillion dollar NYC home for — wait for it — $10 whole bucks…

…which is precisely how they ended up being neighbors…

…note the reference to a child that is just 7-years old, which is perhaps why he just can’t help but snigger whenever child rape is mentioned…

…Lutnick literally had business contracts with Epstein…

…perhaps even Trump is not fully aware of how much worse this all is in relation to Lutnick and Epstein, but there are fellow whistleblowers ready to testify…

BREAKING: Howard Lutnick EXPOSED by a whistleblower!



A whistleblower who worked for a company that was a subsidiary of Cantor Fitzgerald, Howard Lutnick’s firm, claims Lutnick was involved in fraudulent financial activities tied to Epstein and says he is willing to provide documents to prove it.



It is also being claimed that money was laundered through shell companies connected to Cantor Fitzgerald. The documents further reveal that Howard Lutnick purchased a property at 11 E. 71st Street, adjacent to Jeffrey Epstein’s townhome—owned by both Epstein and Les Wexner—for $10 through a trust, and lived next door to Epstein for 21 years.



The files also state that the money allegedly laundered through Lutnick’s firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, came from the Russian Mafia.



So the question is:

Will Trump’s DOJ and FBI reopen this investigation—or will they, like everything else in the Epstein files, pretend it doesn’t exist? Source

So, Lutnick for many years was engaging in black ops money laundering for Epstein who was in turn black ops money laundering for the Intelligence-Industrial Complex, Israel, and various banksters.

Unsurprisingly, Lutnick was also in on the Twin Towers inside job:

…and what is especially troubling is that Trump continues to invite traitors that despise him into his inner circle:

Trump Whisperer, Howard Lutnick



Says he met Epstein once in 2005 & swore never to be in the same room with him again because “he’s gross”



Epstein docs shows Lutnick:

-2012: Epstein Business Partner

-2012: Vacationed on Epstein Island

-2021: Reported for Epstein $ Laundering



During Trump’s transition, it was reported that Lutnick was derailing the transition (political appointments) to his advantage. Source

Is it any wonder that Lutnick was also sourcing sex slaves?:

…and just as reported previously, Epstein and his Israeli handlers infiltrated Bitcoin, Blockstream, and stable coin Tether, but it was Lutnick who was funneling money into the latter and functioned as a primary point man crypto money launderer:

The Tether crypto Ponzi scheme runs deep…

…with both Bitcoin and Tether continuing to be important black ops money laundering vehicles for Epstein, Mossad, MI6, the CIA, and their various globalist partners-in-crime.

For those that want to go far deeper down the Epstein-Lutnick-Bitcoin-Tether rabbit hole:

Embedded inside all of the illegitimate Federal agencies are NWO globopedo assets that to this very day tip off criminals like Epstein whenever there are new investigations or probes…

What are the odds you might ask?

…which brings us to the more atrocious eugenics crime scene known as Zorro Ranch, where we can safely assume there were also many vats full of sulphuric acid…

“Human incubators” not just for genetic experimentation, but for ceremonial pedophilia and infant sacrifices:

Additional context:

Jeffery Epstein’s ranch in New Mexico — where the billionaire pedophile planned to impregnate scores of women and ‘seed’ the human race with his DNA and also discussed with scientists engaging in genetic experiments and told them he was bankrolling efforts to identify a stalker particle that could trigger the feeling someone is watching you — has finally been sold.



The convicted sex offender acquired the 7,588-acre ‘Zorro Ranch’ near Albuquerque in the early 1990s and built a 33,000 sq ft mansion there.



The ranch was first put up for sale for $27.5 million in 2021; but this price was slashed to $21.5 million a year later after local estate agents expressed skepticism over the price. ‘There are many other properties out there that offer more amenities and no dark history,’ an estate agent named Jacob Martinez said.



But according to the Mirror, the ranch was finally sold earlier this week to San Rafael Ranch, LLC, a company formed just weeks ago, for an undisclosed fee.

Papers obtained by the publication show a ‘special warranty deed’ was issued by the Sante Fe County Clerk’s Office the day before and signed off on by Darren Indyke, the executor of Epstein’s estate.



Epstein was also known to invite a number of scientists, engineers and technicians to the lodge, where he would reportedly try to woo by using his financial muscle to fund disturbing scientific ideas and insights. According to computer scientist and virtual reality expert Jaron Lanier, this included plans to convert the ranch into a ‘baby-making factory’ which would ‘seed the human race with his DNA’ by impregnating at least 20 women at the ranch.



According to the Times, other sources said Epstein also brought up ‘the question of how humans could be improved genetically’ and reportedly wanted told one scientist that he was bankrolling efforts to identify a mysterious ‘stalker’ particle that might trigger the feeling that someone is watching you.



What other kinds of twisted Josef Mengele experiments was Epstein involved in? We’re still just at the tip of the iceberg with Epstein disclosure.



Source: @MetroUK Source

As an aside, and where many children were trafficked out of…

…as hundreds of children were being imported into Zorro Ranch, no one dared say a word…

…and whenever Epstein was running low of sulphuric acid, a plain burial would suffice…

…but it’s even worse than transhumanism, God-like technocracy, dynastic banking families, and ritualistic murder, because at the core of this entire pedo-blackmail-finance operation is unbridled Satanism…

Epstein's ZORRO RANCH underground lab to genetically modify humans and for transhumanism experiments seems far more credible since new emails that were exposed explain that Epstein wanted to genetically modify people.



Jeffrey Epstein owned a massive property in New Mexico named "Zorro Ranch," where young girls were flown in for his sex trafficking, blackmail operations and alleged medical experiments.



Some even called it a "baby factory," which are used for breeding undocumented children used for sex and organ harvesting as well as satanic rituals.



Zorro Ranch is literally in the middle of nowhere, It even had a private runway for his private aircraft. Zorro Ranch is located 200 km from Dulce, New Mexico. It is known to have an 8k square foot underground floor and is rumored to go even deeper.



But what was this secret underground location really used for is the million dollar question?



Multiple prominent scientists stated that Epstein was conducting experiments and wanted to seed the human race after a large cataclysmic event took place by genetically impregnating a large number of women. Epstein was obsessed with transhumanism, the perfect race, and everlasting youth.



What is the one thing you can't buy, no matter how much money you have? TIME. All elite are obsessed with this. Once you can buy and already have everything you want. You change. You want power and control. And others are just evil.



There are reasons beyond these sick fetishes and pleasure for children and these blackmail operations as to why they do what they do. Once you understand this, everything will begin to make sense. It's all connected.



The entire Epstein story and all the people involved are connected to something far deeper and darker than you could ever imagine. The child trafficking and abuse is just the tip of the iceberg. They want to be gods. But they never will be. Source

At this point President Trump surely must be aware of many of these revelations, so why exactly is his entire administration teeming with Epstein people?

Israeli Intelligence Officer Ari Ben Menashe confirms that Netanyahu is blackmailing Donald Trump:



"American Government is trapped by the Israelis. Jeffrey Epstein was one of their tools to trap them." Source

All while the highly compromised and criminal AG Pam Bondi, and her FBI director sidekick Kash Patel continue their various coverups and mass redactions.

And patriots are getting fed up and extremely angry:

All made possible by you, the “income” tax slave:

It is high time for President Trump to call the police in 2026 just like he did two decades earlier on all of these Epstein pedo culprits, because without mass arrests nothing will ever change, and the last vestiges of this Constitutional Republic will soon cease to exist.

Do NOT comply.

