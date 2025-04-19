On Friday the Trump administration overhauled the COVID.gov website, and have in effect reframed the “pandemic” origins with the specious “lab leak” narrative.

The problem is that the PSYOP-19 scamdemic was never a leak, but, rather, a deliberate release; in fact, mere months before the official announcement of the scamdemic, the usual bioterror suspects like the WEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and their Intelligence-Industrial Complex handlers (the actual “vaccine” patent holders) were partaking in a tabletop COVID pandemic simulation at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security known as Event 201.

In other words, this was always a plandemic, and Trump’s infamous Operation Warp Speed was anything but warp speed, with his “beautiful vaccines” nothing more than “free” slow kill bioweapons foisted on the world as part of the longstanding depopulation agenda.

Whether Trump was duped or blackmailed remains an open question, but we have now entered the quasi-mea culpa phase of this global bioterror program, and as this Substack has been predicting for years, the public faces of bioterror like Fauci must be thrown under the proverbial buses in order to clear the decks for the upcoming followup “emergency” psyops.

The White House is now floating the painfully obvious position; to wit:

But it gets better, because this was always an Obama-era gain of function (GOF) program as developed in large part by the bioweapons work of Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his coconspirators at EcoHealth Alliance Inc., which was deliberately exported to the CCP for future release:

And the plain to see pièce de résistance of this continued coverup is the evisceration of Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci:

Let us hope that Bobby Kennedy and the DOJ finally call for the long overdue mass arrests, starting with Fauci:

Dr. Fauci became the Bioweapons Czar in 2001…and Bioweapons development always includes ‘Vaccine’ development. They moved this ‘Gain of Function’ research (USAID-funded) to Ukraine. As per the Geneva Convention, it’s a War Crime to do it here… --HHS RFK Jr.

An added bonus is the outing of former New York Governor Cuomo, who was instrumental in culling the elderly during the height of the scamdemic by placing them in nursing homes without early treatment and all but assuring their deaths by democide via geronticide.

The WHO, which is the eugenics “health” node of the UN, was always in on it; in fact, Bill Gates was for years using black ops money laundering to fund this murderous organization, as well as many other technocratic globalist entities.

The key public puppets were always going to be exceedingly easy to call out:

Perhaps the most absurd statement pertains to the willful disinformation that Trump’s first term White House engaged in, which was only exacerbated by the installed senile ice cream licking diaper soiling pedo criminal puppet Biden:

Most curiously, this revamped COVID-19 website makes exactly zero mention of the gene modifying “vaccines;” a most peculiar and convenient omission given the ongoing death and destruction of these extraordinarily pernicious injections.

To recap, the scamdemic origins have been known for years now to anyone paying even the slightest attention, as were the real objectives of the entire vaccine schedule, not limited to the Modified mRNA poisons, which simply accelerated the highly profitable depopulation schedule en route to the Agenda 2030 Great Reset.

And the White House’s tongue-in-cheek attitudes about “exposing” PSYOP-19, which they are certainly guilty of partaking in way back in 2020…

…will never excuse these ongoing Crimes Against Humanity.

Do NOT comply.

