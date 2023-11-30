by Strange Sounds

Look! they were taken in flagrante… Kissinger & Schwab almost hand in hand…

Who’s his replacement?

Klaus Schwab is his protege…

As reported by Unlimited Hangout:

“The World Economic Forum wasn’t simply the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, but was actually born out of a CIA-funded Harvard program headed by Henry Kissinger and pushed to fruition by John Kenneth Galbraith and the “real” Dr. Strangelove, Herman Kahn. This is the amazing story behind the real men who recruited Klaus Schwab, who helped him create the World Economic Forum, and who taught him to stop worrying and love the bomb.”

So Schwab is a Kissinger protege and the WEF is a puppet organization for the council on foreign relations. Harvard is also a recruiting center for the CIA.

Here are some nice old pictures:

To make it a bit more spicy

Title by Reuters: ‘Henry Kissinger, American diplomat and Nobel winner, dead at 100’…

I would change the title as: HENRY KISSINGER, WAR CRIMINAL, DEAD AT 100…

AND EVEN ADD: War criminal and Nobel Peace Prize recipient! Because in our clown world, those two things are not mutually exclusive… Yep they gave it to Obama… (LOL! Even if Obama apologized for 1 civilian drone victim every day, it would take him 3 years)…

Here’s a long documentary about the trials of Kissinger:

I guess there’s a limit to how long the adrenochrome will keep these zombies upright.

Now who is next? Soros? Or even Kissinger’s protege WEF’s Klaus Schwab?

In the meantime Kissinger, I hope you enjoy your new “tropical” location…

They want you dead.

Do NOT comply.

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