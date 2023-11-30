2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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B Bulluck's avatar
B Bulluck
Nov 30, 2023

YES! May we rest in peace!

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Judith
Nov 30, 2023

Your sentiments about this EVIL individual are spot on. He only deserves derision not accolades. He has an eternity to think about all of his evil deeds.

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