Just like the Intelligence Industrial Complex, their various Federal agencies, “nonprofits,” and corporate partners-in-crime created the PSYOP-19 scamdemic, so too has H5N1 PSYOP-BIRD-FLU been cooked up via gain-of-function (GOF) by yet another criminal government entity in the USDA.

And just like during the last viral crime against humanity, the solution is once again far worse than the disease; in other words, just like the Modified mRNA slow kill bioweapons that were injected into millions of fearful humans, so too does the USDA, CDC, FDA, NIAID, NIH, et al. want to poison all of the livestock with their latest PSYOP-BIRD-FLU “vaccines” that they are also angling at some point in the not so distant future to inject into humans as well.

Thankfully, Kennedy is opposing this bioterror democide of humans and animals alike; to wit:

There is now compelling evidence that this latest Bird Flu strain, just like COVID, originated in a lab and is yet another manmade “pandemic” which deliberately took a mild wild virus and GOF’ed it into a more virulent variant:

These “biosecurity” protocols are designed to put pressure on the food supply, destroy perfectly health animals, decimate livelihoods and further impoverish Americans such that they are even easier to control and scare into taking the next rounds of BigPharma eugenics injections.

The research paper entitled, Proximal Origin of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b and Spread by Migratory Waterfowl…

Proximal Origin Of Epidemic Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5n1 Clade 2344b And Spread By Migratory 1.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

…concluded with the following:

The proximal origins of highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 Clade 2.3.4.4b may be the USDA Southeast Poultry Research Laboratory (SEPRL) in Athens, Georgia and the Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Genetic evidence and historical context suggest that laboratory activities, including serial passage and GOF research, could have contributed to the emergence of H5N1 clade 2.3.4.4b. However, causation has not been established, and further investigation is urgently needed to confirm these findings and to identify all H5N1 laboratory leaks that may have occurred with a focus on mallard ducks and other migratory waterfowl, which have the potential to infect a large number of poultry and livestock facilities around the world. A moratorium on GOF research including serial passage of H5N1 is indicated to prevent a man-made influenza pandemic affecting animals and humans.

A moratorium on GOF is long overdue, as are mass arrests.

An incredibly important aside here is that no vaccine can prevent any respiratory disease, not a one, not in humans, birds, cows, swine or for that matter any other carbon based life form.

Any “expert” who claims this is possible is straight up lying; in fact, Dr. Mengele 2.0 aka Dr. Fauci is well aware that no vaccines are safe or effective and that every single one of them is dangerous and ultimately deadly; to wit:

Behind-the-scenes even Fauci admitted to RFK Jr. that none of 72 mandatory vaccines for children has ever been safety tested:

“For many years, I was saying that not one of the 72 vaccines mandated for children has ever been safety tested in pre-licensing, placebo-controlled trials,” began Kennedy, speaking at a Hillsdale College event. “Not one.” Fauci went so far as to call Kennedy “a liar.” When then-President Trump appointed Kennedy to run a vaccine safety commission, Trump ordered Fauci and Collins to meet with him along with White House counsel present. Kennedy told Fauci, “You say I’m lying. For eight years you’ve been saying I’m lying,” and challenged Fauci to “show me the study” which shows that the multitude of vaccines America’s children are required to receive have been safety-tested. Fauci claimed that he didn’t have it with him. “It’s back in Bethesda. I’ll send it to you.” “I never got it,” said Kennedy, “so I sued him.” “After stonewalling us for a year, their lawyers met us on the courthouse steps and said, ‘Yup, you’re right. We never had any study,’” said Kennedy. […] Kennedy went on to explain how lucrative government-mandated children’s vaccines have been for the pharmaceutical industry: There’s no downstream liability, there’s no front-end safety testing – that saves them a quarter billion dollars – and there’s no marketing and advertising costs, because the federal government is ordering 78 million school kids to take that vaccine every year. What better product could you have? And so there was a gold rush to add all these new vaccines to the schedule that we don’t need. Most of these vaccines are unnecessary. Many of them are for diseases that are not even casually contagious. It was a gold rush, because if you get onto that schedule, it’s a billion dollars a year for your company. And in many cases, NIH is earning the royalties. According to Kennedy, more obscene than the huge profits being horded by Big Pharma are the vast number of negative side-effects from all those untested vaccines. “Neurological diseases” have “exploded,” he said. “ADHD, sleep disorders, language delays, ASD, autism, Tourette’s syndrome, ticks, narcolepsy. These are all things that I never heard of,” said Kennedy. “Autism went from one in 10,000 in my generation according to CDC data to one in every 34 kids today.”

Not a single vaccine study shows safety, efficacy or necessity, not a one.

Not a single vaccine is safe, effective or necessary, not for measles, tetanus, PSYOP-19, PSYOP-BIRD-FLU or any other disease whatsoever, and all of the grifting murderous bioterrorist “experts” know it.

Do NOT fall for yet another manmade scamdemic, or the associated slow kill bioweapon “vaccines.”

Do NOT comply.

Upgrade to paid

Shop 2SG merch

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off VIR-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetMectin

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off PetDazole

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off CBD-X

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FishCycline

Use code 2SGPET for 10% off FLAV-X