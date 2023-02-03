A few days after receiving her booster injection, the Thai princess “suddenly” collapsed. Three weeks later she remains in a coma. The Thai Royal Family was just informed that the initial “bacterial infection” diagnosis was in fact always untrue; thus, from the very start there was a coordinated coverup by the BigPharma captured authorities.
The Thai king is finally making the connections that Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine” is a slow kill bioweapon. He will be declaring the Pfizer contract null and void due to fraud, which will result in the stripping away of all immunity. Lawsuits and compensation payments just in Thailand will be greater than the billions in COVID profits that Pfizer stole on the backs of taxpayers (theft).
The blowback against this One World Government eugenics program is heating up.
They want you dead.
Do NOT comply.
Pfizer should have thought twice before they murdered a king’s daughter.
I find it hard to believe the Thai king was not well briefed on the agenda when the Malaysian Prime Minister addressed it at APEC a number of years ago.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUE0ZqUBY3w