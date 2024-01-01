2nd Smartest Guy in the World

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World
Jan 1, 2024

Apologies for the formatting glitch.

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Jan 1, 2024

"The world isn't dying. It's being killed. And the people who are killing it have names and addresses" - Sam Hyde

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